StubHub Named Official Open Distribution Partner Of Danny Wimmer Presents

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – StubHub and Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP), one of the country’s leading independent producers of destination music festivals and live events, have announced a partnership naming StubHub the Official Open Distribution Partner across DWP’s U.S. festival portfolio. The agreement marks StubHub’s largest festival partnership to date.

Through the partnership, StubHub will support Danny Wimmer Presents festivals, including Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple, Inkcarceration, Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, and Louder Than Life. As Official Open Distribution Partner, StubHub gives fans a trusted marketplace to buy tickets, resell tickets if plans change, and receive support through StubHub’s customer service and onsite presence at select festivals. For DWP, the partnership expands ticket distribution, strengthens fan access, and creates a more connected experience across primary and secondary demand.

“Danny Wimmer Presents has built some of the most important festival brands in the country, and this partnership reflects exactly where we’re taking Open Distribution,” said Shaun Stewart, Vice President of Open Distribution at StubHub. “This is our largest festival partnership to date, and it can demonstrate what’s possible when a leading event producer and a global ticket marketplace work together toward the same goal, which is getting more fans into the experiences they care about.”

As demand for major festivals continues to grow, fans increasingly look across multiple channels for access, particularly for sold-out ticket types and last-minute purchases. StubHub’s Open Distribution model helps Danny Wimmer Presents meet that demand directly, connecting fans to available inventory through a trusted marketplace while giving the company more flexibility in how it distributes tickets and reaches audiences at scale.

“At Danny Wimmer Presents, the fan experience starts long before anyone walks through the gate, and that means giving fans reliable, trusted ways to access our festivals,” said Chamie McCurry, General Manager at Danny Wimmer Presents. “StubHub’s reach, onsite presence, and commitment to a seamless ticketing experience make them the right partner to help us serve our fans at every step.”

In May, StubHub supported fans onsite at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple by assisting customers, enabling local wristband pickup for eligible last-minute orders, and helping fans access available resale inventory for sold-out ticket types. The onsite presence created a more seamless path from purchase to festival entry, while fans who could no longer attend had a secure way to resell their tickets to other fans through StubHub.