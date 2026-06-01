Trump Floats Rally As Freedom 250 Concert Lineup Collapses

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – Plans for a major concert series tied to President Donald Trump’s America 250 celebrations have been thrown into turmoil after a growing number of artists withdrew from the lineup, prompting discussions about canceling the musical portion of the event altogether and replacing it with a political rally.

The controversy centers on the “Freedom 250” and Great American State Fair events scheduled for June 25 through July 10 on Washington, D.C.’s National Mall as part of the nation’s 250th birthday celebrations. According to Reuters, several performers said they agreed to participate after being told the event was nonpartisan, only to later learn of its connections to Trump and his administration.

Among the artists who have publicly withdrawn are Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Young MC, Morris Day, The Commodores, and C+C Music Factory. Several performers said they were either misled about the nature of the event or did not want to be associated with a politically charged gathering. McBride stated that she believed she had agreed to perform at a nonpartisan event, while the Commodores said they did not wish to align with any political party. Michaels cited what he described as an increasingly divisive atmosphere surrounding the celebration.

Despite the artist exodus, several performers have remained committed to appearing, including Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida, and Fab Morvan. Representatives for those artists have framed their participation as a celebration of America’s birthday rather than a political statement.

As cancellations mounted, Trump weighed in on social media, suggesting that the concert series could be scrapped entirely in favor of a large “America Is Back” rally. According to People, Trump argued that he could attract larger crowds than the remaining musical acts and announced plans to headline the opening of the festivities himself with a major speech.

For now, the broader America 250 festivities are scheduled to proceed, but the future of the concert component remains uncertain. What was originally promoted as a star-studded musical celebration of America’s 250th birthday has instead become one of the most controversial entertainment stories leading into the historic anniversary.

Hmm …. imagine that?