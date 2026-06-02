Beats + Bytes: This Feels Bigger Than Another Event Cycle

I love June in New York. It’s my second favorite month in the city, right behind September. June is when everything starts to fully bloom culturally.

The smartest people I know are all circling New York right now. If you’re building in music, media, tech, AI, sports, or brand marketing, this month matters.

This week alone kicks off New York Music Month, Tribeca Film Festival, NY Tech Week, and Hamptons Tech Week.

Then, this weekend brings the Governors Ball and a wave of incredible shows surrounding it.

Next week rolls straight into Indie Music Week, ETH Con, Trendhunter’s Future Festival NYC, and Beatport’s Summit. Talk about the intersection of entertainment, technology, and brand marketing.

What’s becoming increasingly clear is that we’re at a major inflection point. The next six months are going to reshape entire industries. You can already feel it in the rooms.

AI. Music. Live experiences. Sports. Blockchain. Creator-led media. Brand storytelling. Everything is starting to collide at once.

And with the NBA Finals, the World Cup, and the possibility of a SpaceX IPO all amplifying the energy, this summer has the makings of a cultural moment unlike anything we’ve felt in years.

The future is showing itself in fragments right now. The people connecting the dots today will matter tomorrow.

All the while, my New York listening tour continues. I’m learning a ton. The downloads are everywhere and the synthesis is coming into focus. More on that in my Halftime Report at the end of the month.

I hope to see you outside over the next few weeks so we can compare notes, share ideas, and continue the conversation in real-time.

Musically Yours,

Jesse K

Co-Founder of Nue