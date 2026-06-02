Concord Music Publishing ANZ Acquires Julian Hamilton Catalog Interest

MELBOURNE, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – Concord Music Publishing ANZ has acquired an interest in the publishing catalogue of acclaimed Australian songwriter, producer and musician Julian Hamilton, best known as one half of seminal electronic duo The Presets alongside Kim Moyes.

As part of the agreement, Concord Music Publishing ANZ has also signed Hamilton to a new publishing agreement covering future works and titles that fall outside of the acquired catalogue, effective immediately.

The acquired catalogue spans Hamilton’s work across four albums by The Presets and includes a share in some of the most influential songs in Australian electronic music of the last two decades, including “My People,” “Talk Like That,” “This Boy’s In Love,” “Are You The One?,” “Girl and the Sea,” and “Martini.”

Formed by Hamilton and Kim Moyes, The Presets emerged in the mid-2000s and became a defining force in Australian electronic music, helping bring the genre into the mainstream and establishing themselves as one of Australia’s most respected and enduring live electronic acts.

The duo achieved major commercial and critical success with Apocalypso, which won Album of the Year at the ARIA Awards in 2008, becoming the first electronic act to receive the honour. The album reached triple platinum certification in Australia and featured landmark tracks including “My People” and “Talk Like That,” with “My People” becoming an unofficial anthem for social change and one of the defining Australian songs of its era.

In 2009, Hamilton and Moyes won APRA Songwriters of the Year for their work on Apocalypso, recognising the impact of one of Australia’s most significant electronic records.

Beyond The Presets, Hamilton has built an extensive career as a songwriter and producer, collaborating with artists including Silverchair, Flight Facilities, Cut Copy, Flume, Bluejuice, Wolf & Cub, Evermore, KLP and The Sleepy Jackson. His catalogue has also been sampled by Steve Angello, 3%, and Bryson Tiller.

At the 2008 APRA Music Awards, Hamilton and Daniel Johns won Song of the Year and Most Played Australian Work for Silverchair’s “Straight Lines.”

Alongside his work as a songwriter, the classically trained Hamilton has also enjoyed an extensive career as a composer of music for dance, writing numerous works for the Sydney Dance Company and Chunky Move.

Hamilton said: “Partnering with Concord Music Publishing through the sale of a portion of my catalogue is a significant milestone for me. I love these songs. They are the fruit of over three decades of creativity, collaborations and a whole lot of partying :). I know Concord are going to take great care of them, and I’m proud knowing that these tunes will continue to reach listeners in new ways for years to come”.

Jaime Gough, Managing Director of Concord ANZ adds: “I’ve been a fan of The Presets since I first heard the song ‘Let’s Go!’ in 2003. Their early material represented everything that was cool about the early ‘00s indie electro/clash scene, and over the following 20 plus years they have soundtracked Australia’s electro dance scene and consistently been the best live electronic act in the country. Julian has amassed an amazing songwriting catalogue which I have been in awe of from afar, so it is a special moment to finally be working together, and exciting for our team to be collaborating on new opportunities.”