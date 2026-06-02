Devon Again Signs With Interscope In Partnership With Amusement Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Rising alt-pop wildcard Devon Again has today announced her signing to Interscope Records in partnership with Daniel Nigro’s Amusement Records, marking the next chapter for one of pop’s most closely watched up-and-comers. The deal pairs Devon Again with GRAMMY-winning producer and songwriter Daniel Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan), whose work has helped define a generation of breakout stars. Devon will release her major label debut single, “Snake The Drain,” on June 2nd.

“Devon embodies everything that I look for when signing an artist: a clearly defined vision with the ability to weave between beautifully crafted songs that pull on your heartstrings and then writing playfully bold pop with ease… without compromising any of her spirit.” – Daniel Nigro, Amusement Records

“Devon is an incredible artist, songwriter and performer who imbues her distinct perspective into everything she does. We’ve been fans of her for quite some time and are honored to partner with her alongside our friend Daniel Nigro and Amusement Records.” – Matt Morris, Interscope Records

Devon Again’s signing announcement arrives at a moment of massive momentum. Just last month, it was revealed that Devon will be joining much of Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming The Unraveled Tour across North America this Fall / Winter. Devon has steadily gained notoriety for a can’t-miss live show complete with comedic onstage moments and cathartic sing-alongs from the floor. In January, she headlined sold-out gigs at Baby’s All Right in New York and The Troubadour in Los Angeles— a triumphant return after opening for Chappell Roan at the iconic venue in 2022.

Devon turned heads last year with her indie EP, In Order, a five-song set produced by Jon Buscema (Conan Gray, Slothrust) featuring quietly devastating cuts like “Never Goes Away” alongside candy-bright bops like “cherry cola.”

After her first song went viral, Devon self-released her cheekily titled PEE EP (2022), a collection of catchy songs prone to outbursts of glitchy noise and messy feelings (see “Head”). Her music since has built on that foundation of fiery bedroom pop, becoming more sonically and emotionally complex, and also more urgent. Currently based in Los Angeles, she is working on a debut album full of what she calls “boy music” — bold, strange, funny, and totally unrestrained.

Devon Again on Olivia Rodrigo’s The Unraveled Tour

11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/15 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

11/16 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

11/19 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

11/20 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

11/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

12/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12/07 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

12/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

12/11 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

12/12 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

12/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

12/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

01/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

01/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

01/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

01/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

01/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

01/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

01/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

01/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

01/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

01/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

02/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

02/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

02/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

02/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

02/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

02/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

02/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

02/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

02/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

02/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center