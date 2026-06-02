From Halftime Shows To Sports Tourism: New Ticketmaster Report Shows Fans Want More Than Just The Game

Sports fans around the world are increasingly looking for live sport to deliver more than just the action on the field, according to Ticketmaster’s new State of Play Sport report.

Based on a survey of 15,000 sports fans from the UK, US, Australia, Germany, Spain, Mexico, Ireland and the Middle East, the research points to growing demand for more immersive, entertainment-led live experiences – from music and stadium production to sports tourism and seamless in-venue technology.

Sport and entertainment continue to converge

The research highlights the growing crossover between sport and entertainment audiences, with fans seeking sporting events that feel bigger, more social and more culturally connected.

A quarter of fans globally say that including music and entertainment in gameday would improve fan loyalty. From Super Bowl halftime shows to large-scale boxing ring walks, fans increasingly expect sporting events to feel more like live entertainment experiences.

Premium experiences are also becoming more popular in some markets, with 38% of fans in Mexico interested in VIP experiences, alongside 34% in Spain and 33% in the US.

Demand for live sport also extends beyond the stadium, with 28% of fans saying they want better streaming options.

Different generations, different fan behaviours

For younger fans especially, it’s not just about what happens on the pitch – it’s everything around it.

Globally, 90% of younger sports fans say they consume highlights through social and digital channels, from TikTok clips and Instagram reels to creator-led content and live reactions.

Technology and convenience are becoming a bigger part of the live sports experience.

Globally, premium stadium seating (37%) came out as the top feature fans say would improve the live sports experience, followed by mobile ticketing and entry (32%) and in-seat food and drink ordering apps (32%).

Fans are increasingly expecting the kind of seamless experience they’re used to at concerts and festivals – from easier entry and mobile-first ticketing to upgraded hospitality and faster service inside venues.

Fans are going further than ever

Fans are also turning live sport into a global travel opportunity.

Globally, fans say they would travel an average of 5 hours and 52 minutes internationally to attend a sporting event. Soccer remains the sport fans are most willing to travel for, and with the 2026 Fifa World Cup approaching, appetite for the sport is only set to grow. The research found Brazil is the team most fans globally would support if their own country was knocked out.