Kansas City Gets A New Stage – Morton Amphitheater

KANSAS CITY (CelebrityAccess) – Morton Amphitheater opens June 3 with Kesha, marking the debut of a 16,000-capacity venue designed for the ultimate fan experience. Created by Blueprint Studio, Live Nation’s global venue development team, the amphitheater was built around a simple idea: bring artists and fans closer together.

Every element of the venue – from its covered seating bowl and expansive sightlines to its acoustics and modern backstage spaces – was designed to create a better live music experience. The result is a venue capable of hosting the world’s biggest tours while feeling distinctly connected to Kansas City.

Opening festivities begin June 1 with Sunset Soundcheck, a community event offering Kansas City residents an early look inside the new venue, featuring a performance by Summer Breeze.

The amphitheater’s inaugural season includes more than 30 shows spanning rock, country, hip-hop, pop, EDM, and beyond. Following Kesha’s opening-night performance, the season continues with Guns N’ Roses, Tyler Childers, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Luke Bryan, Santana, $uicideboy$, and more.

For the full schedule, updates, and show announcements, visit mortonamphitheater.com and follow @MortonAmphitheater on Facebook, Instagram and X.

• Dave Gerardi, Missouri Market President, Live Nation: “Great venues don’t just host concerts, they shape how live music feels. Every decision at Morton Amphitheater was made to bring artists and fans closer together, from the way sound moves through the venue to the connection people feel when the lights go down. We’re excited to open a space built specifically for live music and create the kind of venue artists want to play and fans want to return to.”

• Mark Demetree, CEO of Morton Salt: “We’re excited to connect the Morton Salt brand with fans through unforgettable live music experiences. The Morton Amphitheater is a unique opportunity to celebrate community, entertainment, and the moments that bring people together.”

• Billy Brimblecom, CEO of Steps of Faith Foundation, founding member of Summer Breeze: “Live music has the power to connect people in unforgettable ways, and it’s an honor to be part of the very first performance at Morton Amphitheater while supporting the important work of Steps of Faith Foundation. This event is a celebration of music, accessibility, and community all coming together in one place.”

THE VENUE: BUILT DIFFERENT

• 16,000-capacity amphitheater with 12,000 seats covered under a signature canopy design

• Designed by Blueprint Studio, Live Nation’s global venue design and development team, in partnership with Kansas City-based Generator Studio, and constructed by ARCO Construction

• Built to support modern touring productions with exceptional acoustics, unobstructed sightlines, artist-focused backstage amenities, and expansive outdoor gathering spaces

The Vinyl Room presented by Arvest Bank, Blending Analog Music Culture with Luxury Hospitality

• Vinyl Room is a new exclusive premium listening lounge inspired by Japanese hi-fi culture

• Features vinyl DJs, chef-driven cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and a curated record collection celebrating Kansas City’s music heritage

• Available to premium ticket holders on show nights

Elevated Food & Beverage Offerings with Options for Every Fan

• Elevated takes on concert favorites, from burgers, tacos, dumplings, and specialty sausages to pizzas, Bavarian pretzels, and Belgian-style fries, including local favorites from Off the Hook BBQ, Boulevard Brewing Co., J. Rieger & Co. and Tom’s Town Distilling Co.

• Signature cocktails and non-alcoholic Riffreshers

• Affordable options including $2 hot dogs, $5 beers, and snacks starting at $3

A Lasting Community Impact

• Built in partnership with the City of Riverside and the state of Missouri

• Expected to generate tens of millions of dollars in annual economic impact

• $68 million in local spending from more than 360,000 projected annual out-of-market visitors

• Estimated $7.7 million in annual state and local tax revenue

Sustainability & Accessibility

• Live Nation’s Green Nation program with sustainability initiatives including recycling, composting, food donation programs, and reduced single-use plastics

• ADA-compliant venue with accessibility services and KultureCity certification for guests with sensory processing needs