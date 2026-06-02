Massey Hall And Roy Thomson Hall Launch Artist Development Fundraising Campaign

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall today announced the launch of a new Artist Development fundraising campaign. The initiative aims to raise $50,000 in support of Canadian artists by providing access to world class facilities, mentorship, and creative collaboration opportunities at Allied Music Centre.

Located in the heart of Toronto’s music community, Allied Music Centre is a state of the art creative hub featuring the Deane Cameron Recording Studio, professional edit and songwriting suites, and multiple performance spaces including the Allied Music Centre Theatre, TD Music Hall, and the legendary Massey Hall.

As a registered charity, The Corporation of Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall owns and operates Massey Hall, Roy Thomson Hall, and the Allied Music Centre. Guided by a commitment to serve as a home for every artist and every fan, the organization has long championed Canadian talent at every stage of their careers. Donations to the Artist Development Program directly support this mission by helping artists build sustainable careers on some of the country’s most iconic stages.

Acclaimed singer songwriter William Prince, a 2026 Artist Ambassador, reflected on the program’s impact:

“I started (with the Artist Development program) at the Drake Underground and worked my way through the rooms… to be here, I’m a living testament to that Road to Massey Hall programming. To have people believing in you, and to have access to resources that can make a difference, all while being under the caring, watchful eye of this institution that wants to keep making sure we have an abundance of diverse talent. You don’t see that anywhere else.” — William Prince, 2026

The Artist Development Program supports the next generation of defining Canadian artists—the ones who shift culture, who grow from intimate venues to headlining historic stages, and whose work becomes part of our collective soundtrack. But before any of that happens, they need people and places willing to believe in them early. To work alongside their teams to support and help hone their vision and provide them the space to experiment and build their audiences. That is the purpose of the Artist Development Program at Allied Music Centre.

“Discovering new artists is one of music’s greatest joys, but breaking through is far more difficult than people realize, regardless of an artist’s talent. We invest strategically to remove barriers and create opportunities to help artists realize their potential. It’s meaningful work, made stronger by community, so we’re looking for allies who believe in supporting a diverse ecosystem of artists who we hope to see on the Allan Slaight Stage at Massey Hall someday soon.” – Jesse Kumagai, President & CEO, The Corporation of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall

Throughout June, Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall invite audiences, partners, and supporters to learn more about the essential role artist development plays in sustaining Canada’s music ecosystem—and to help ensure the next generation of transformative artists can thrive.