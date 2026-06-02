Rising Country Artist Belles Signs With WME For WW Representation

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Rising country artist Belles has officially signed with WME for worldwide representation, marking another major milestone in what continues to be a breakout year for the fast-rising singer-songwriter.

Known for her emotionally honest songwriting, powerhouse vocals, and rapidly growing profile within country music, Belles continues building momentum following the release of her acclaimed collaboration “Son of Jolene” featuring Dolly Parton, her upcoming Grand Ole Opry debut on July 30, growing traction at country radio, and an expanding national touring presence throughout 2026.

“Touring has always been the heartbeat of this journey for me, and I’m so grateful to the clubs and fans who took a chance on me along the way,” shares Belles. “Signing with WME feels like an exciting next chapter. From the moment I met Lance and Jay, I knew it was the right fit, and I can’t wait for what’s ahead.”

“Belles has something special and an artist’s career we had to be part of,” shared WME’s Lance Roberts. “The momentum she’s building right now is incredibly exciting to be a part of. We’re thrilled to welcome her to WME and look forward to helping expand on her already incredible team.”

The signing follows a landmark season for Belles, whose recent single “Son of Jolene” featuring Dolly Parton drew national attention from outlets. Inspired by Parton’s iconic classic “Jolene,” the song serves as a modern continuation of the story and has further established Belles as one of country music’s fastest-rising emerging artists.

Arriving on the heels of her self-titled EP, “Son of Jolene” continues to fuel Belles’ ascent as a breakout new voice in the format. Her viral single “Crazy As Me” sparked a massive surge in fan engagement, driving more than 30 million social media views, over 2 million Spotify streams, and helping generate more than 100 million cumulative views and streams across platforms. Belles has also cultivated a formidable digital presence with more than 1.5 million followers across social media.

Belles’ momentum continues to accelerate as she takes her Songs & Stories Tour nationwide throughout 2026, bringing her signature blend of heartfelt storytelling and dynamic live performances to audiences across the country. Highlights include performances alongside Diamond Rio and Easton Corbin, select dates supporting Gene Watson, CMA Fest week appearances, and an upcoming performance at Country Calling Festival on October 2 in Ocean City, Maryland.

Belles is now backed by an impressive team that includes a global record deal with East Music Row Records, a publishing agreement with Deluge Music, management by Christina Dunkley at Red Light Management, and worldwide representation with WME.

Songs & Stories Tour Dates

5/28 – Plain City, OH – The Grainery Outdoors

5/29 – Riverton, IL – Backroom Listening Lounge

5/30 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s NightClub & Concert Venue w/ Diamond Rio

6/3 – Nashville, TN – Breakin’ Indies Live at Bootleggers Inn

6/4 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Underplay: CMA Fest Edition at 6th & Peabody

6/5 – Nashville, TN – East Music Row Fest at Hit Parader

6/11 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

6/13 – Kansas City, KS – Green Guitar Folk House

6/18 – Knoxville, TN – Open Chord

6/19 – Dunn, NC – Bird’s Nest Listening Room

6/20 – Atlanta, GA – Eddie’s Attic w/ Averie Bielski

6/27 – Sweetwater, TX – House Concert Series

7/9 – Addison, IL – Rock ‘N Wheels on Addison’s Village Green w/ Easton Corbin

7/17 – Sewanee, TN – The Sewanee Inn*

7/18 – Fort Payne, AL – The Pickin Post*

7/23 – Golden, CO – Buffalo Rose

7/25 – Des Moines, IA – xBk Live

7/30 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry Debut

7/31 – Murfreesboro, TN – Hop Springs

8/1 – Chattanooga, TN – Songbirds Listening Room

8/6 – New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall

8/7 – Austin, TX – Cactus Cafe

8/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Last Exit Live

8/14 – Las Vegas, NV – Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

8/18 – Chicago, IL – Schubas Tavern

8/19 – Lake Orion, MI – 20 Front Street

8/22 – Lansing, MI – The Green Door

8/26 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

8/27 – Portland, OR – The Showdown

9/20 – Southgate House – Newport, KY

10/2 – Ocean City, MD – Country Calling Festival