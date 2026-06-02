Taylor Swift Asks Court To Dismiss Trademark Lawsuit From Vegas Performer

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Taylor Swift has asked a federal court to dismiss a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by a Las Vegas performer, arguing the case lacks merit and should not move forward.

The lawsuit was brought by Maren Flagg, a performer who goes by Maren Wade, who claims Swift’s album title, The Life of a Showgirl, infringes on her trademarked brand Confessions of a Showgirl, as reported by CBS News.

According to court filings, Swift’s legal team said the complaint fails to present a valid claim and does not clearly explain how each defendant allegedly violated trademark law. They also argued that the case is “merely the Plaintiff’s latest attempt to generate publicity by associating herself with Ms. Swift.” Swift’s attorneys further stated that the claims of consumer confusion are unrealistic. According to the filing, the plaintiff’s argument that audiences would believe her cabaret-style performances are linked to Swift’s album “is absurd.”

The dispute centers on whether Swift’s album title is too similar to Flagg’s established brand. Flagg alleges she has used “Confessions of a Showgirl” since 2014 for a column, live show, and other projects, and secured a trademark in 2015. She claims the similarity between the two names could confuse consumers and damage her business.

Swift’s legal team disagrees, arguing that the two works serve different purposes. According to the motion, Flagg’s offerings—such as cabaret performances, podcasts, and books—are fundamentally different from a major music album and related merchandise.

In addition, Swift’s lawyers said the album title qualifies as an expressive work, meaning it may be protected under the First Amendment. Courts often apply special legal standards to artistic works, which can limit trademark claims when no clear deception is present.

The motion to dismiss was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. A judge will decide whether the case can proceed or should be thrown out at this early stage. The lawsuit, originally filed in March 2026, also names Universal Music Group and related companies involved in producing and marketing the album.

If the judge denies Swift’s request, the case could move forward into the next phase of litigation, where both sides would present evidence on whether the titles are likely to confuse consumers.