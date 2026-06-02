The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project Partners With Shield 616

Nashville, Tennessee – June 2, 2026) The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP) partnered with Shield 616 to provide advanced ballistic vests to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department during a special event held on Tuesday, May 26. The initiative reflects a shared commitment to ensuring law enforcement officers have access to life-saving protective equipment when it matters most.

Founded on the belief that first responders should never have to return to their vehicles in moments of crisis to retrieve their armor, Shield 616 works to equip law enforcement professionals with state-of-the-art protective gear designed for immediate readiness in the field. Through this partnership, Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies received high-performance body armor intended to enhance officer safety and preparedness. Combined, The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project and Shield 616 invested more than $150,000 to make the donation possible, reflecting both organizations’ commitment to protecting the men and women who serve on the front lines of their communities.

At the event, Shield 616 founder Jake shared the powerful story of one of the most challenging days of his life while serving on the front lines during the active shooter incident at the Planned Parenthood facility in Colorado Springs. His firsthand account underscored the critical importance of ensuring law enforcement officers are equipped with the tools and protection necessary to respond in dangerous and unpredictable situations.

The partnership aligns with The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project’s ongoing mission of supporting those who serve. While the organization is best known for its work assisting military veterans, TCDJHP has long recognized the sacrifices made by first responders and remains committed to initiatives that strengthen and protect the communities they serve.

“We are excited by the response from our community and look forward to expanding this mission to support additional divisions within the Sheriff’s Department, particularly our School Resource Officers who serve throughout Wilson County’s educational system,” said David Corlew, President and Co-Founder of The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project. “Ensuring those who protect our children have access to life-saving protective equipment is a responsibility we take seriously. This is a model that communities across the country should consider as they look for ways to better support and protect the men and women who serve on the front lines every day.”

Attendees were reminded that the donation was made possible through the generosity of supporters who contributed to the effort and continue to champion causes that benefit veterans, first responders, and their families.

Since its founding in 2014 by the late Charlie Daniels and his longtime manager David Corlew, The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project has partnered with a variety of organizations dedicated to helping veterans successfully return, rehabilitate, and reintegrate into civilian life. Through collaborations with organizations such as Shepherd Center, Operation Song, Charlie Five Equine Therapy, and the Special Forces Community, TCDJHP has helped expand access to critical resources and services for America’s heroes.

In 2019, a donation from TCDJHP to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System helped facilitate the first CAR-T cancer treatment ever performed at a VA hospital. Today, the Nashville VA remains the only VA hospital in the nation offering the lifesaving therapy, with nearly 100 treatments performed on veterans to date.