The Neal Agency Signs Landon Wilks

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – As Landon Wilks has released his debut EP, Young and Restless, on the heels of his breakthrough single “Leave Me Be,” the Mississippi native has signed with The Neal Agency (TNA) for booking.

“Joining the Neal Agency is something I’m really excited about. From their globally recognized artists to the new up-and-comers, the attention to detail at every level is unmatched,” says Wilks. “That kind of care across the board doesn’t happen everywhere, and it says a lot about who they are. I know they’re going to be a huge factor in my career, especially when it comes to touring.”

Speaking on the signing, TNA Agent Juliette Edwards shares, “Landon brings a rare level of vulnerability and honesty to his songwriting. From the first listen, it’s clear he’s an artist carving out a lane entirely his own.”

“We are so excited to work with Landon. He has a uniquely raw sound, and the grit in his voice lets you know exactly who he is the moment he starts singing,” TNA Agent Evan Kantor adds. “We’re looking forward to helping him share his authentic storytelling with the masses throughout his touring career.”

Since releasing his debut single, Wilks has earned a reputation for his honest songwriting and emotionally driven sound. Rooted in real-life experiences, Wilks’s music blends heartfelt storytelling with a modern edge, creating songs that feel both personal and universally relatable. His ability to capture raw emotion with simplicity and authenticity has quickly built a loyal and growing fanbase.

Wilks has brought his music to audiences nationwide through touring, including dates with Waylon Wyatt, where he continued to sharpen his live performance and expand his reach. Known for his natural stage presence and genuine connection with fans, Wilks delivers performances that balance intimacy and energy—making him a strong fit for clubs, festivals, and brand-aligned live events.