Warner Music Names Jean-Sebastien Permal As SVP Of A&R, Central Europe And EMEA

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) – Jean-Sebastien ‘Seb’ Permal has been named as SVP of A&R, EMEA and Central Europe, Warner Music. In this newly-created role, Permal will lead all domestic frontline activity across the recently expanded WM Central Europe and its domestic labels across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Permal will also spearhead A&R strategy, artist discovery and signings, and strategic partnerships across EMEA, expanding the company’s creative influence and fostering high-impact cross-cultural collaborations. His appointment underscores Warner Music’s dedication to local artistry and enhances the company’s infrastructure for scaling talent from regional breakthroughs to global success.

Permal joins Warner Music from Sony Music, where he most recently served as VP of A&R for Continental Europe and Africa. He reports to both Simon Robson, President, Warner Music EMEA, and Niels Walboomers, President, Warner Music Central Europe.

Permal is widely recognised as one of the industry’s most versatile A&R executives. He has a strong track record across artist development, international repertoire and strategic partnerships, working with Amelie Lens, DYSTINCT, Oxlade, Purple Disco Machine, and Sam Feldt. At Sony Music, he also built key partnerships, including Avalon (Netherlands and Morocco), Crux Global (Ghana), and Signatune (France), as well as founding the electronic label noted. records, home to Anfisa Letyago and Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin.

Robson says: “Seb is a world-class A&R executive who pairs an intuitive ear for talent with a sophisticated grasp of the cultural nuances shaping today’s global market. His appointment underscores our commitment to the vibrant talent across EMEA and ensures our artists are supported by the industry’s best. With Seb’s leadership, we’re perfectly positioned to amplify our artists’ reach and connect them with audiences on a truly global scale.”

Walboomers adds: “I have long admired Seb’s creative vision and his data-driven, yet artist-centric, approach to A&R. He has a proven track record of nurturing artists from the ground up and helping them maintain their authentic voice while achieving big success. Having him join our team in Berlin is a major win for Central Europe and the wider EMEA region.”

Permal concludes: “I joined Warner Music because of its ambition not just to discover talent, but to redefine how artists break at home, across the region, and globally. I’m excited to work with our teams to build the partnerships and infrastructure that turn local sound into global culture.”

Born and raised on Mauritius Island, Permal pursued his music career by moving to Europe in 2014, first to Vienna and then to Germany, where he launched his career as an independent manager and music publisher. In 2017, he joined Four Music, Sony Music Germany’s label, before expanding his A&R remit across all of Continental Europe and Africa in 2018. He then went on to be named Director of A&R for Continental Europe and Africa in 2021, before his promotion to Vice President of A&R in 2022.