Atlantic Records Enters Joint Venture With Zeus Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Atlantic Records announced today that they have partnered with Zeus Music, the music division of The Zeus Network, the popular subscription video-on-demand streaming service that specializes in original reality TV, unscripted series, and celebrity-driven content.

“Partnering with the legacy of Atlantic Records marks a defining moment for us,” said Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer. “This collaboration is about amplifying bold, culture-shifting talent and cultivating new ways where innovation meets influence. We’re excited to build a new blueprint for how music is discovered, developed, and delivered.”

Atlantic Records Co-President of Hip-Hop, R&B, and Global Music Selim Bouab says: “The Zeus Network has captured a significant audience by thinking outside the box and delivering entertainment to fans where they live. Music has always been a huge part of the culture they drive, so working with the team at Zeus Network on their new label is exciting for all of us at Atlantic.”

The first release under the new deal comes from Dominican Republic-born rapper La Biggie, who digs into her roots for the track “TETEO,” which is produced by Chael Produciendo. The track arrives alongside a music video filmed in the DR, which is directed by Jessy Terrero. The track builds upon La Biggie’s burgeoning popularity generated by “Mama,” a track that has generated well over a million streams on DSPs.

La Biggie says: “This isn’t just a song, this is who I am. I was born with that island energy running through my veins. I grew up in the DR until I was 11, surrounded by dembow, the streets, the culture, the party vibe, and even living in the States now, I never lost that essence. What I do is bring both worlds together. The raw Caribbean heat mixed with the edge and pressure of the American streets. It’s bold, feminine, sexy, unapologetic, and completely me. This track is my full identity in sound. My roots, my evolution, and my way of making people move while staying true to who I am. Dominican to the core, but with a global vision.”