BMG Acquires Publishing Rights Of Snap! Co-Founder Luca Anzilotti

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) – BMG has announced the acquisition of the publishing interests of German music producer Luca Anzilotti, co-founder of the legendary Eurodance group Snap!. With this strategic move, BMG further consolidates the group‘s music interests.

Anzilotti co-founded Snap! in 1989 with Michael Münzing. Their debut album, World Power (1990), achieved remarkable success across Europe, reaching No. 1 in several countries and earning Gold and Platinum certifications. The group’s 1992 hit single, “Rhythm Is a Dancer“, topped charts globally, including the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Austria, Italy, and Belgium. It also peaked at No. 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and achieved Platinum status in Germany and the UK.

This acquisition represents a significant step in BMG’s long-term strategy to consolidate the Snap! catalog. BMG previously acquired the sound recordings to the entire Snap! catalog in 2016 and further strengthened its interest with the acquisition of Michael Münzing’s writer shares in 2022.

Anzilotti said, “Having seen firsthand how BMG has successfully managed the Snap! catalog, I feel incredibly confident that my legacy is in the best possible hands. Bringing all these pieces together under BMG’s roof is the logical next step, ensuring our music continues to be actively cared for and reaches its full potential globally. I’m excited to see what comes next for Snap! with BMG.“

Jasper Niebuhr, Managing Director, GSA, BMG, added: “Snap!’s music is a global phenomenon, and BMG has been dedicated to preserving its cultural impact and maximizing its potential for over a decade. This latest acquisition of Luca’s publishing interests marks an important milestone for us, bringing us closer to a fully aligned vision for this exceptional catalog. With greater synergy, we can more effectively optimize both recorded and publishing revenues worldwide, including unlocking new sync opportunities. It’s about ensuring Snap!’s music continues to thrive and reach both existing fans and new audiences for years to come. Thank you, Luca, for your continuous trust.“