GoDigital Music Launches Debut Country Imprint And Announces First Signing

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – GoDigital Music has launched its Nashville-based country imprint, Orinda, marking its expansion into the genre with the signing of genre-blending artist Nic D as its first recording artist.

The move follows the success of Cinq Music Group, led by Barry Daffurn, and reflects GoDigital Music’s growing investment in country and Americana. Orinda is positioned as a Nashville-rooted creative hub supporting artists who are pushing the genre forward while staying grounded in strong songwriting and authenticity.

“Launching Orinda and expanding into country is a deliberate step in GoDigital Music’s long-term vision to invest in culturally influential genres and independent artists,” said CEO Logan Mulvey. “Country music has undergone significant changes in recent years, and we see a clear opportunity to build on that momentum. Orinda is designed to give artists the infrastructure, creative support and global reach to grow while staying true to their identity.”

Nic D joins the label with nearly 5 million monthly Spotify listeners and a rapidly growing fanbase. Known for blending country with hip-hop, alternative and pop influences, he continues to build crossover appeal ahead of his co-headlining “Iconic Tour” with Connor Price this June.

His first release with Orinda, “Slow Down Fast,” is set for June 26 and will introduce the imprint’s creative direction.

“We built Orinda to support independent artists as true partners, not transactions,” said General Manager Cooper Lycan. “Our role is to amplify what they’re already doing with the right strategy and investment, while keeping them in control of their careers.”

Orinda officially launches in Nashville on June 3 during CMA Fest with an invite-only event at The Fort by Fort Nash featuring performances from David J and Skeez.