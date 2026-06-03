IMPALA Names ReDisco As Its Sustainability Organization With A Cause

BRUSSELS (CelebrityAccess) – Through IMPALA’s Organization with a Cause scheme – co-funded by the European Union through our EU network grant – IMPALA’s sustainability task force is proud to collaborate with FÉLIN-led record recycling initiative, ReDisco.

Founded in 2023 by FÉLIN, the French National Federation of Independent Labels and Distributors, following the introduction of the AGEC 2022 law prohibiting the destruction of unsold records in France, ReDisco facilitates the ecological transition of the recorded music sector for all its players: labels, distributors, cultural spaces and bookstores with record sections, by providing a record (CDs, vinyl and DVDs) recycling program to repurpose unsold/unwanted records into everyday objects or be made into new vinyl.

ReDisco’s mission is to protect the planet while rethinking how the music industry manages its inventory. To date, the project has collected, recycled and given a second life to 1.2 million unwanted records from sixty participating stakeholder labels and distributors across the entire recorded music industry. Learn more about how the process works here.

From June 2026, ReDisco will be opening its door to individuals for the first time. The general public will be able to drop off vinyl records, CDs and DVDs in specially installed collection boxes throughout France. Learn more here.

Céline Lepage, Executive Director of FÉLIN commented: “We are delighted to have been selected by the IMPALA sustainability task force. With ReDisco, we aim to offer a sustainable national solution for the entire sector and to expand this model across Europe and internationally for a greener global industry. This recognition will help us towards achieving our aim.”

Helen Smith, IMPALA Executive Chair added: “ReDisco proves that independent players are at the forefront when it comes to driving change. Ensuring that innovative initiatives get the recognition they deserve in Europe is essential to building a more sustainable and responsible music ecosystem for the future.”