Randy Owen Center For the Performing Arts Open With Star-Studded Tribute Concert

JACKSONVILLE, AL (CelebrityAccess) – Jacksonville State University officially opened the Randy Owen Center for the Performing Arts in unforgettable fashion last Wednesday night in Jacksonville, Alabama. Some of the biggest names in country music gathered to honor Jax State alumnus and ALABAMA frontman Randy Owen during a sold-out grand opening celebration.

Live in Concert: Randy Owen and Friends brought together a lineup of country music royalty to perform songs spanning ALABAMA’s Hall of Fame career while celebrating Owen’s impact on music, philanthropy, and Jacksonville State University.

Artists performing throughout the evening included ALABAMA’s Owen and Teddy Gentry, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Jamey Johnson, Pam Tillis, The Oak Ridge Boys, Mark Wills, Drake White, The Isaacs, and Gordon Mote.

All of the evening’s performers were kept secret from Owen ahead of the concert, creating a night filled with emotional surprises honoring the country music legend and his impact on generations of artists.

The concert marked the official opening celebration of the new state-of-the-art facility, which will serve as a cultural hub for performances, arts education, university programming, and community engagement for generations to come.

“What took place says everything about what Randy Owen means to Jacksonville State University and to the country music industry,” says Jax State President Dr. Don C. Killingsworth, Jr. “When artists and friends of this caliber come together to honor one person, it speaks to the respect Randy has earned through his career, his character, and the way he has invested in others throughout his life. Randy has never forgotten where he came from, and now future generations of students will have a place that inspires them to dream bigger, create boldly, and share their talents with the world. The impact of this facility and what it will represent will be felt at Jax State for decades to come.”

Named in honor of Owen, the center stands as a major investment in arts education and cultural enrichment for Northeast Alabama. The facility will host concerts, educational programming, student performances, touring productions, and community events while also serving as a learning environment for Jax State students pursuing careers in music and the performing arts.

“My wishes, and my hopes, and my dreams are that someday some kid will come through here, like me, and when they leave here, they have a dream,” notes Owen. “Because if I can make it, anybody can. I’ve been so blessed to be here, and this is one day that I’ll never forget.”