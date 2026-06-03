R&B Singer And Songwriter Peabo Bryson Dies At 75

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Peabo Bryson, the Grammy-winning R&B singer and songwriter whose smooth, romantic ballads and celebrated duets helped define popular music for decades, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. His family said he passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones after suffering a stroke days earlier. He was 75.

Born Robert Peapo Bryson on April 13, 1951, in Greenville, South Carolina, he developed a love of music at an early age. He began performing as a teenager and launched his professional career in the 1970s, quickly establishing himself as one of the leading voices in R&B and soul music.

Bryson rose to prominence with a series of hits that showcased his warm tenor and emotional delivery, including “Feel the Fire,” “I’m So Into You,” “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” and “Can You Stop the Rain.” Over the course of his career, he released more than 20 albums and remained a consistent presence on the R&B charts.

He achieved widespread crossover success through his work on film soundtracks, most notably his Grammy-winning duets “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion and “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle. Both songs became enduring classics and introduced his voice to new generations of listeners.

In addition to his solo success, Bryson was known for his collaborations, including his work with Roberta Flack on “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love,” which became one of his signature recordings. His ability to blend soulful intensity with polished pop sensibilities made him a respected figure among both peers and fans.

Throughout a career that spanned more than five decades, Bryson remained dedicated to his craft, continuing to record and perform well into his later years. His music, rooted in love, storytelling and timeless melodies, made him one of the most recognizable voices in contemporary R&B.

Peabo Bryson is survived by his wife, Tanya, along with his children and grandchildren.

RIP.