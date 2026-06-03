Showtime Group Secures Investment To Expand Global Live Music Portfolio

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Showtime Group is entering a new phase of expansion following investment from Antamar Capital Partners Limited, as it scales its portfolio of premium, repertoire-led live music formats for the global market.

Founded by musician, broadcaster and live entertainment executive Leo Green — the founder of BluesFest London and former Director of Live Events at Live Nation UK — The Showtime Group develops, produces and licenses concerts built around iconic songs, exceptional musicianship and repeatable production models.

The investment from Antamar enables The Showtime Group to move beyond standalone productions and build a structured live entertainment business focused on scalable formats, long-term intellectual property and operational growth. Green’s background gives the company a strong position in the market. The Showtime Group works with artists, managers and rights holders not only as a commercial partner, but also at a creative level, helping to protect and present musical repertoire with credibility and care.

The company’s current portfolio includes Icons Orchestral, the Van Morrison Alumni Band and Secret Sax Party, alongside earlier format work such as BBC Radio 2’s Sounds of the 60s Live, licensed by the BBC’s Commercial Rights and Business Affairs Department. Since launching in 2019, Sounds of the 60s Live has staged more than 200 shows and sold nearly 250,000 tickets, with UK promotion handled by Senbla.

Green said: “The Showtime Group has grown from formats and productions that have been developed and refined over a number of years. A combination of analysing streaming data and decades of live performance experience has shown there is a clear appetite for concerts where the songs are the focus — great music, great entertainment and great musicianship.

“This next phase is about putting the structure in place to scale those ideas properly. With Antamar’s backing, we can build a portfolio of live entertainment IP that works across venues, promoters, festivals, orchestras and rights holders, while maintaining the creative quality that connects with audiences.”

The expansion also includes the appointment of Matthew Ballinger as Finance Director. Ballinger is the founder and former owner of FuseMetrix, a cloud-based ERP and operational management platform used across attractions, leisure and events, including Silverstone Circuits, Go Ape, Zip World and iFly Indoor Skydiving. His role provides the operational foundation needed to scale areas such as musician management, self-billing, touring activity and future licensing.

The company’s flagship format, Icons Orchestral, is built on a simple principle: the songs are the focus. Rather than presenting an artist-led tribute, the format places iconic repertoire at the centre of a premium live concert experience, using specialist arrangers, vocalists and musicians to recreate the scale and emotion of original recordings. This specialist-led approach is central to the company’s identity. Performances are developed by musicians and arrangers with a deep understanding of the repertoire, ensuring each show is authentic, elevated and musically driven.

The Showtime Group’s formats are developed with clear creative frameworks, musical direction and production guidance, allowing them to be delivered either as fully produced shows or in collaboration with local promoters, orchestras and venues.