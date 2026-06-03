Third Eye Music Inks Deal With Artist And Composer Colin Stetson

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) – Global independent publisher Third Side Music (TSM) has re-signed award-winning composer, artist, songwriter, and arranger Colin Stetson, whose career trajectory has soared since the beginning of his long and successful 15-year partnership with the company.

Through the exclusive, worldwide administration deal, TSM will continue representation of the renowned bass and alto saxophone player’s entire catalog, and work closely to foster new collaborations and creative opportunities in films, TV series, advertising, games, and other media. Stetson’s talents and versatility as a multi-instrumentalist, his groundbreaking performances, and genre-defying scores have attracted diverse projects and made him one of today’s most in-demand composers.

As the composer of more than 15 films and series, Stetson’s recent projects include the hit horror-thriller Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, which has ranked as one of Netflix’s most popular original series, Mayday, Apple Original Films’ upcoming spy thriller and comedy starring Ryan Reynolds (releasing Sept. 4, 2026), and the IMAX documentary Stormbound, which premiered at SXSW in March and won the 2026 Special Jury Award.

His film scoring credits include Hereditary (2018), Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022), Hold Your Breath (2024), Color Out of Space (2019), Mayday (2021), the Netflix documentary Martha (2024), and The Menu (2022).

Stetson’s television credits include Hulu’s The First (2018), Adult Swim’s Uzumaki (2024), the Disney+ NASA docuseries Among the Stars (2021), National Geographic’s Barkskins (2020), and Deliver Us (2019), among many others. For Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018), one of Rockstar Games’ highest selling games, Stetson collaborated with composer Woody Jackson and received critical acclaim for his contributions to the original score.

Among his many career accolades, in 2023, Stetson earned World Soundtrack Award, Hollywood Music in Media Award, and International Film Music Critics Association Award nominations for his work on The Menu.

“Alex Kelman, and everyone at Third Side Music have been avid and active advocates of my music, in both my work in film and my solo recording career. They are, and always have been, truly familial in their care, consideration, and support. I am enormously grateful for all their dedication and counsel over the years,” said Stetson.

“Colin is a dream to work with—truly a once-in-a-lifetime talent. He brings a singular, progressive creative vision to everything he does, paired with a genuine sense of care, compassion, and thoughtfulness. Every project he’s involved with is elevated by these qualities,” said Alex Kelman, TSM EVP Creative Services/A&R.

As a soloist, principally on saxophones and clarinets, Stetson is widely recognized for his intense technical prowess and emotionally gripping skills as a songwriter. He’s a sought-after collaborator and most notably worked with artists including Tom Waits, Arcade Fire, BADBADNOTGOOD, Laurie Anderson, Bon Iver, Bell Orchestra, TV On the Radio, Feist, Lou Reed, The Chemical Brothers, Animal Collective, LCD Soundsystem, The National, Mogwai, Cult of Luna, Beacon, Mario Batkovic, among many others.

A six-time Juno Awards nominee, he has won twice for Instrumental Album of the Year — in 2024 for his studio album When We Were That What Wept for the Sea, and in 2016 for Never Were the Way She Was, an album project with artist Sarah Neufeld.