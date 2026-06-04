Bill Ackman Set To Sell Remaining UMG Stake After Failed Acquisition Bid

NEW YORK/AMSTERDAM (CelebrityAccess) – Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is preparing to sell the remainder of his stake in Universal Music Group (UMG), signaling a full exit from the company after his takeover bid was rejected. Reported by Billboard, the move involves roughly 80.6 million shares, representing about a 4.7% stake, with shares marketed between €17.66 and €18.62 each and potentially raising as much as €1.5 billion.

The decision comes just days after UMG’s board turned down Ackman’s proposed acquisition, which valued the music giant at approximately $64 billion. According to the company, the offer “fundamentally and materially undervalues” its business and would not deliver superior results for shareholders or other stakeholders.

Ackman’s proposal, introduced in April, combined cash and stock and aimed to merge UMG with Pershing Square’s SPARC vehicle while shifting the company’s primary stock listing from Amsterdam to New York. The idea faced immediate resistance from major shareholders, including the Bolloré Group, which urged the board to reject the deal, arguing the price was too low and did not align with UMG’s long-term strategy.

The failed bid marks the latest chapter in Ackman’s multi-year effort to reshape UMG. Pershing Square first acquired a stake in the company in 2021 and has since pushed for changes, including a U.S. listing. Earlier attempts to gain exposure to UMG through a special purpose acquisition structure also did not result in a completed transaction.

Ackman has argued that UMG’s stock has struggled due to factors “unrelated to the performance of its music business,” but the company’s leadership and shareholders ultimately backed its current direction and rejected the proposal.

The planned share sale effectively ends Pershing Square’s roughly five-year investment in UMG. Despite the breakdown in negotiations, the firm is expected to exit with a profit when factoring in prior sales and dividends, even as the sell-off could weigh on the stock in the short term.

UMG has already repurchased a portion of the shares as part of its buyback efforts, suggesting confidence in its long-term outlook following the collapsed deal. Ackman’s departure removes a prominent activist investor from the shareholder base and closes the door on a potential restructuring that could have shifted the company’s listing and corporate structure.