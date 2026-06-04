BMI Announces Promotions Within Creative And Corporate Communications Teams

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – BMI has announced a series of promotions across its Creative and Corporate Communications teams at its New York headquarters, elevating four executives into new leadership roles.

John Ellwood has been promoted to Vice President, Creative, where he will work closely with senior leadership to help guide BMI’s strategic direction across genres and platforms. With nearly 20 years of experience, Ellwood will continue to support business and legal initiatives, including contract negotiations and catalog transactions. He joined BMI in 2007 and most recently served in Creative as AVP, Strategy & Business Affairs.

Deirdre Chadwick has been named Assistant Vice President, Creative, Classical & Jazz, expanding her role to oversee both BMI’s Classical department and all Jazz initiatives. She manages royalty distributions, advises composers and publishers on key industry matters, and continues to lead programs such as the BMI Composer Awards and the BMI Jazz Composers Workshop. Chadwick also remains President of the BMI Foundation.

In Corporate Communications, Jeff Gilligan has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Creative Director. He leads design and advertising efforts across the company, overseeing branding for major campaigns, digital platforms, and live events including BMI’s festival activations and signature showcases.

Jodie Thomas has been elevated to Assistant Vice President, Corporate & Media Relations, where she oversees media relations teams in New York and Los Angeles. She directs PR strategy across multiple genres and leads communications efforts tied to BMI’s events, licensing initiatives, and executive visibility programs.