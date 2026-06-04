Julian Franzoni Named General Manager Of Warner Chappell Music Argentina And Uruguay

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music (WCM) today announced that Julian Franzoni has been named as the new General Manager for Argentina and Uruguay. In his new role, Franzoni will oversee the regional operations, reporting to Gustavo Menéndez, President, U.S. Latin & Latin America, Warner Chappell Music. Franzoni will focus on driving regional growth and creating new global opportunities for the publisher’s growing roster.

Since joining WCM in 2016, Franzoni has steadily risen through the ranks in the A&R team, from consultant to director, cementing himself as a key architect in the regional music scene. He has been instrumental in signing and developing some of Argentina’s powerhouse talents, including Duki, Trueno, Silvestre y La Naranja, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Nico Cotton, and Tatool, as well as next-generation Uruguayan creators such as The La Planta, Davus, and Tadu Vazquez.

Gustavo Menéndez shared: “Julian has been a driving force for our roster and creative community since he first joined Warner Chappell. He has established himself as a dynamic A&R leader with an extraordinary ability to connect with songwriters on a deep level, an innate instinct for the cultural pulse, and a sharp vision for where the market is heading. There’s immense value in placing such a creative, forward-thinking leader at the helm of our operations in Argentina and Uruguay, and I’m confident he will steer our team through this exciting next chapter.”

Franzoni said: “I’ve spent my life immersed in the music scene, with a career rooted in artist development and management, and it’s incredible to see how local sounds are driving global culture today. Alongside our exceptional team, I’m excited to continue supporting the unmatched talent we have in the Southern Cone. Together, we will amplify our songwriters’ voices worldwide.”

A seasoned executive with more than three decades of experience, Franzoni entered the music industry at just 19 years old as a stage manager for iconic Latin artists such as Palito Ortega, Andrés Calamaro, and Federico Gil Solá (Divididos). He then spent 25 years managing Clanort, the private music publishing company owned by the legendary Palito Ortega, before eventually joining WCM. Throughout his time, he has played a pivotal role in driving innovative projects, including launching its operations in Uruguay and building its first recording studio.

Franzoni holds a degree in Advertising and Communications from the Fundación de Altos Estudios en Ciencias Comerciales and also studied music and harmony at the Sebastián Piana School (SADAIC) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.