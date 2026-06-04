Las Vegas Songwriter’s Festival Reveals Opening Night Lineup

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Las Vegas Songwriters Festival (LVSF) today revealed the opening night lineup for its 2026 event scheduled Thursday, Aug. 20 – Saturday, Aug. 22 at multiple venues throughout Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Popular country songwriters/singers David Lee Murphy, Craig Campbell and Jerrod Niemann will kick off the three-day event presented by MGM Resorts International, Entersong Entertainment and Mountain Dew, and co-founded by Rob Hatch, Mike Every and Matt Warren.

Tickets are now on sale, with the “Early Bird” (Friends & Family/first-year event purchasers) pre-sale available until Tuesday, June 30 at 10 p.m. PT. Fans can purchase General Admission or VIP tickets, as well as exclusive room-and-ticket packages, making the Las Vegas Songwriters Festival an ideal event to blend live music and a vacation getaway.

Additionally, single day tickets starting at $45 (not including taxes and fees) go on sale Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. PT. For room and ticket packages, visit LVSF at Mandalay Bay.

Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member Murphy has helped shape modern country music with songs recorded by Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, Luke Bryan, among many others, including hits such as “Big Green Tractor,” “Living in Fast Forward” and “Anywhere With You.” He’s also a chart-topping artist, best known for his iconic hits “Dust on the Bottle, “Party Crowd” and “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.”

With RIAA Gold-certified hits “Fish” and “Keep Them Kisses Comin’,” and more than 50 appearances on the Grand Ole Opry, Campbell has built a loyal fan base through his authentic country sound and energetic live performances. The Georgia native has performed at CMA Fest and toured alongside Luke Bryan.

Niemann first rose to national prominence with his RIAA Platinum-certified hit “Lover, Lover” and RIAA Gold-certified top five single “What Do You Want.” In addition to his success as an artist, he is an acclaimed songwriter whose songs have been recorded by Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Lee Brice, and many more.