mprs Enters Partnership With Milk & Honey To Acquire Producer Catalogs

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – mprs (pronounced ‘Empress’), the rights management company focused exclusively on producer and mixer master-point royalties, today announced the expansion of its platform to include producer catalog acquisitions, further extending what has become the music industry’s most comprehensive infrastructure for third-party master royalty administration. Milk & Honey has signed up to partner in the new acquisition vehicle.

Founded in 2021, mprs has quickly emerged as a category leader in producer royalty administration, helping modern hitmakers organize, audit, monetize and manage one of the most historically fragmented and underserved areas of the music business. Often described as “the company that does for producer royalties what publishers do for songwriters,” mprs currently administers eight figures in annual master-point royalties and has written more than $5m of advances into the producer space. In addition, mprs recovers multiple millions annually in previously uncollected income for clients. These revenues will grow quickly in the coming years.

The addition of catalog acquisition capabilities represents the next evolution of the mprs service, allowing the company to support clients across the full lifecycle of their royalty assets, from administration and auditing through to advances, liquidity and long-term monetization.

“Producer and mixer royalties are incredibly valuable, but they’re operationally difficult,” said Jon McMillan, CEO of mprs. “Most catalogs are fragmented across labels, distributors, contracts, statements and territories, to the point where many creators don’t know how to think about the ongoing value of their own work. Before anyone can properly value these assets, you have to properly understand and administer them. That’s what mprs has spent years building for producers.”

mprs emphasized that the acquisition capability is not being launched as a separate standalone fund, but rather as an extension of expanded private and institutional backing into the existing mprs business itself, allowing the company to pursue opportunities at scale without the constraints of a finite fund structure.

Said McMillan: “Our job is to help producers make the best decisions for their catalogs and careers. It could mean administration, and advance, a sale, or some combination of the three. Because all of these solutions now exist within the same ecosystem at mprs, we can prioritize the right long-term outcome for the client rather than pushing a single transaction.”

As part of the acquisition initiative, mprs will work alongside Milk & Honey, whose management clients have been early adopters of the mprs platform and whose experience within the producer and songwriter community made the relationship a natural extension of an already established partnership. The partnership will be one of the first global Milk & Honey priorities, involving the entire team across 4 offices worldwide. mprs will also continue to push into the international marketplace for both administration and acquisition.

“Lucas and the Milk & Honey team understood very early what we are building,” said McMillan. “We’ve worked closely together across many shared clients over the years, and they’ve been huge supporters of our mission to bring more transparency, structure and liquidity to producers.”

Milk & Honey founder Lucas Keller added: “mprs has built something genuinely differentiated in the producer royalty space. Their understanding of the operational side of these assets is incredibly sophisticated, and that creates real value for creators. The relationship to join forces is a natural and organic one born out of half a decade of putting our clients on the platform and seeing the company really grow into the best in class Being a key part of the acquisition vehicle next and helping support all initiatives of the company is something we’re incredibly excited about.”