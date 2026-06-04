Taco Bell’s Feed The Beat Program Announces Class Of 2026

Irvine, CA (June 2, 2026) — Taco Bell is celebrating 20 years of its Feed The Beat program with the announcement of its 20th Anniversary Class, featuring 100 rising artists from across a wide range of genres. Since launching in 2006, the program has supported more than 2,000 musicians and built one of the music industry’s most recognizable artist-brand partnerships.

This year’s class highlights the genre diversity that has defined Feed The Beat from the beginning, with artists such as Cashier, MX Lonely, Cdubz, Bad Nerves, The Hellp, Lowertown, Terror, Chezile, and Jai’Len Josey representing indie rock, hip-hop, country, electronic, hardcore, and more.

Feed The Beat was founded on a simple idea: touring musicians need reliable support on the road. The program originally provided $500 in Taco Bell gift cards to help cover meals between shows, offering practical, no-strings-attached assistance to emerging artists.

“Creating a platform that elevates artists while pairing them with the Taco Bell ethos is something uniquely ours,” said Tim Bergevin, Taco Bell’s Vice President of Entertainment, Energy, and Events Marketing. “With this new class, we’re continuing our commitment to fueling artists’ passions on the road and helping them reach an audience that is deeply passionate about music, food and culture.”

Over the past two decades, the program has expanded while staying true to its original mission. Feed The Beat remains free to apply and focused on long-term artist support, with an emphasis on inclusivity and accessibility for musicians from all backgrounds.

In addition to meal support, selected artists can have their music featured in Taco Bell campaigns, content, and events, while also benefiting from exposure across the brand’s large social media presence. Nearly 200 Feed The Beat artists have appeared in Taco Bell campaigns, contributing to major pop culture moments such as Doja Cat’s cover of Hole’s “Celebrity Skin” and Turnstile’s appearances in multiple brand spots.

The program has also evolved with new initiatives like the Feed The Beat Record Club, which gives Taco Bell Rewards members access to exclusive vinyl releases featuring program artists. The series has included names such as Doja Cat, Magdalena Bay, Portugal. The Man, and Hot Mulligan, with another edition set to release next month.

“When Feed The Beat started 20 years ago, the concept of a brand supporting up-and-coming musicians, across all genres, without asking for anything in return, was a very unheard of concept,” said Jon Landman, CBDO at The Syndicate. “The program has progressed tremendously over the years, but the ethos remains the same.”

The 20th Anniversary Class joins an alumni network that includes Noah Kahan, 100 Gecs, Dillon Francis, The All-American Rejects, and NEIL FRANCES—artists who were still emerging when they first entered the program.

As Feed The Beat enters its third decade, Taco Bell continues to position music as a core part of its brand identity, with the latest class representing the next wave of artists poised to shape culture.