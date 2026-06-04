The Canadian Folk Music Awards Open 2027 Submissions With New Categories

SYDNEY (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Folk Music Awards (CFMAs) have opened submissions for the 2027 awards, set to take place April 8–11, 2027, in Sydney, Cape Breton. The upcoming cycle introduces several updates aimed at better reflecting the diversity of Canada’s folk music scene, including expanded songwriting categories, a new video award, and reduced submission fees in response to ongoing financial pressures on artists.

Submissions are now open with an early-bird deadline of June 15, 2026, and a final deadline of July 15, 2026. Eligible recordings must have been released between May 1, 2025, and July 15, 2026. Full submission details are available at folkawards.ca.

Among the most significant changes is the expansion of the Songwriter of the Year category, which is now open to entries in any language. The update replaces the previous English Songwriter of the Year category and is intended to reflect the full linguistic and cultural range of Canada’s folk music community. Submissions in languages other than English and French can include translated lyrics for jury review.

At the same time, the French Songwriter of the Year category has been renamed Francophone Songwriter of the Year. The updated name aligns the English and French titles and emphasizes the category’s role in celebrating Francophone artists across Canada, including those in Quebec and minority language communities nationwide.

“The Canadian Folk Music Awards began as a fully bilingual organization in English and French, and this remains at the core of who we are, 22 years later,” said Graham Lindsey, President of the Canadian Folk Music Awards. “This year’s move to include all languages in the Songwriter of the Year category also helps recognize the breadth of songwriting within the folk music community.”

The 2027 awards will also introduce a new Video of the Year category. To be eligible, the video must have been released publicly in Canada on or after May 1, 2025, though the accompanying song may have been released earlier. Submissions require both a public link and a separate whitelisted link to ensure smooth playback during the awards broadcast.

Submission fees have been lowered for 2027, with the first entry priced at $85 ($70 early bird) and additional submissions at $75 ($65 early bird), down from the previous flat fee structure. The adjustment comes as the organization responds to increasing economic challenges facing artists.

The changes to the Francophone Songwriter of the Year category are intended to recognize both the history and ongoing resilience of Francophone communities in Canada.

“ANIM is deeply proud to be affiliated with the Canadian Folk Music Awards and to see the organization acknowledge both the historic challenges faced by Francophones in Canada and the strength and perseverance they continue to demonstrate,” said Clotilde Heibing, CEO of L’alliance nationale de l’industrie musicale (ANIM).

In addition to awards submissions, the CFMAs are expanding their jury pool for 2027, with a focus on recruiting more Francophone and bilingual jurors. Music industry professionals, including artists, producers, and distributors, are encouraged to apply by July 31, 2026. Jurors play a central role in selecting winners across 21 categories through a two-stage evaluation process.

The 2027 Canadian Folk Music Awards weekend in Sydney, Cape Breton, will run from April 8 to April 11, with early-bird wristbands already available.

Founded in 2005, the Canadian Folk Music Awards celebrate and promote folk music across Canada in all its forms. The organization operates as a non-profit and recognizes artists through a jury-driven process involving more than 100 jurors from across the country.