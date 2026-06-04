The Feldman Agency Appoints Jordan Powley Director Of Performing Arts

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The Feldman Agency (TFA) is pleased to announce the promotion of Jordan Powley to Director of Performing Arts, reinforcing the agency’s continued investment and commitment to Performing Arts Centre business across Canada and the United States.

As TFA continues to expand its partnerships with PACs and presenters throughout North America, Jordan’s leadership will play a key role in driving growth, strengthening relationships, and creating new opportunities for artists and venues alike.

“Jordan‘s commitment to growing business with a keen eye on organization and detail is impressive,” said Tom Kemp, President of TFA. “He continues to tackle new challenges and I am confident he will be a big part of TFA‘s continued success at building out the PACs both in Canada and the US.”

Over the past several years, TFA has seen significant success in the PAC sector, building a strong reputation for delivering exceptional talent and trusted service to presenters. Powley has been an integral part of that growth, consistently demonstrating a commitment to excellence, organization, and client success – assisting with the development and PAC resizing of projects, most recently including Tom Morello’s Canadian acoustic touring, April Wine’s US theatre business, Glass Tiger’s Acoustic theatre touring, and Raine Maida & Chantal Kreviazuk’s theatre tour.

“I’m looking forward to bringing a fresh perspective to the Performing Arts Center department at TFA. I’m excited about the relationships we’ve built, the team we’re developing, and the client strategies that we’re executing – all revolving around a sector of business that continues to grow year-over-year,” said Powley.

In his new role, Powley will lead TFA’s Performing Arts division as the agency continues to deepen its presence across North America and build meaningful partnerships that support the future of live entertainment.