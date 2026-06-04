UK Grassroots Venue The White Hotel To Close In 2027

LONDON (vip-booking) – UK experimental arts venue The White Hotel has announced plans to close in January 2027, bringing an end to more than 11 years as one of the country`s most prominent underground music and arts spaces.

Based in Salford, Greater Manchester, the venue has built a reputation for its focus on experimental electronic music, techno, avant-garde performances and grassroots cultural programming. Since opening in 2015 in a former industrial unit, it has become a well-known fixture within the UK`s independent live music and club culture landscape.

In a statement, The White Hotel said the decision to close was made on its own terms, citing a combination of factors, including the site`s designation as a flood-risk zone.

“We`ve had a hell of a run these past 10 years. But Rome never got to decide when it fell, we`re getting to execute our own demise. The time just feels right for that,” the venue said.

The team said its focus is now on delivering a final programme of events before closing in January 2027.

At the same time, The White Hotel is preparing to launch a new project, The Black Lights festival, which will take place in Blackpool next month. According to the venue, the three-day event will bring elements of its programming and artistic approach to a new setting on the Lancashire coast.

Over the past decade, The White Hotel has played a notable role in the UK`s grassroots music ecosystem, hosting performances from established and emerging artists across multiple genres. The venue has been associated with a number of significant performances, including appearances by Damo Suzuki and William Basinski, as well as the final DJ set by the late Andy Weatherall.

Industry body Music Venue Trust described the closure as a significant loss for the grassroots music sector.

“Make no mistake: losing spaces like this is a huge blow – to audiences, artists and the wider music community – particularly when the work is unique,” the organisation said.

Music Venue Trust added that The White Hotel had been responsible for “extraordinary grassroots experimentation” and had helped transform an overlooked area of Salford into an important cultural destination over the past decade.

While the closure will mark the end of a chapter for the UK`s underground music scene, The White Hotel indicated that its activities will continue to evolve through future projects, beginning with The Black Lights festival.