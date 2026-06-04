‘Whispering’ Bob Harris Leaves Radio 2 After 56 Years On Air

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Veteran broadcaster Bob Harris is stepping down from his BBC Radio 2 shows after a career spanning nearly 56 years, bringing an end to one of the most enduring voices in radio.

Harris, widely known as “Whispering” Bob, confirmed he is leaving both Sounds of the 70s and the Radio 2 Country Show due to ill health, weeks after revealing that his prostate cancer had spread to his spine. The 80‑year‑old described the decision as “one of the hardest” of his life and said he now needs to focus on recovery.

His departure marks the close of a broadcasting run that began in 1970, establishing Harris as one of the UK’s most respected and influential music presenters. He joined BBC Radio 2 in 1996, where Harris built a reputation as a trusted tastemaker, particularly in country, folk, and Americana. According to MusicWeek, his Radio 2 Country Show, which he hosted for decades, played a key role in helping to grow country music’s popularity in the UK.

According to Harris, his time at Radio 2 has been a career highlight. “It’s incredible to think that my broadcasting career has spanned almost 56 years. I am very fortunate to have spent my entire working life doing something I love so much,” he said in a message to listeners. He added that the station had given him the freedom to build his programs in his own way while allowing him to champion music he believes in.

Beyond radio, Harris became a familiar figure through his work on the influential BBC television program The Old Grey Whistle Test in the 1970s, where he introduced audiences to emerging and established artists. His broader contributions also include co-founding the listings magazine Time Out.

His final episodes aired earlier this year, with Sounds of the 70s concluding in March and the Radio 2 Country Show following in April. Fellow broadcasters Shaun Keaveny and Darius Rucker (not THAT Darius Rucker) have already stepped in to continue the programs in the interim.

Tributes from across the industry have highlighted Harris’s influence as both a presenter and a curator of music. BBC Radio 2 leadership described him as a “true radio legend” whose shows were defined by storytelling, warmth, and a deep knowledge of music.

Harris’s exit represents more than a retirement—it marks the end of an era for UK radio. For decades, his understated delivery and carefully curated playlists helped shape the listening habits of generations, while his commitment to artists, especially those outside the mainstream, earned him lasting respect across the industry. He has been given an Americana Music Association of America Trailblazer Award, a MOJO Medal and a UK Heritage Award.