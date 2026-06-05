CMA Celebrates Road Crews During 20th Touring Awards Awards Presented By Strauss

NASHVILLE — On Tuesday night, the Country Music Association held the 20th CMA Touring Awards Presented by STRAUSS, at The Pinnacle in Nashville. Keith Urban returned as host for the fourth consecutive year, joined by Country stars and past hosts of the CMA Touring Awards, Kristian Bush, Kix Brooks, and Jon Pardi. The evening celebrated the industry’s top touring professionals, the unsung heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes to bring Country Music to life out on the road, many of whom were already in Nashville for CMA Fest week.

As CMA’s largest membership sector, touring has been the backbone of Country Music since its earliest days, reflecting the genre’s deep-rooted connection to the road. That history was woven throughout the 20th anniversary celebration, honoring generations of road professionals, past and present, who have carried Country Music forward. With Kelsea Ballerini, Parker McCollum, Randy Travis and Lainey Wilson in attendance to celebrate their own touring members being honored, the evening spotlighted the passion, skill, and commitment of the touring teams whose work brings every show to life.

Wilson’s Whirlwind World Tour Crew claimed the night’s highest honor, Crew of the Year. Entering its third year, the award continues to spotlight an exceptional road team whose excellence raises the bar across every facet of touring—from technical skill and teamwork to innovation, hospitality, and a people-first approach both on and off the stage.

While the evening featured a series of memorable honors celebrating the individuals who help drive Country Music forward, among the highlights was the presentation of the CMA Touring Lifetime Achievement Award to legendary artist manager Jim Halsey, recognizing his extraordinary and enduring impact on the touring industry.

Throughout his career, Halsey and his team have guided and managed some of the genre’s most influential artists, connecting their music with fans around the world. His roster has included trailblazers such as Reba McEntire, Roy Clark, The Oak Ridge Boys, Waylon Jennings, and many others, and his work has helped promote the careers of 29 Country Music Hall of Fame members and 10 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members.

The CMA Touring Lifetime Achievement Award honors an individual whose career reflects the highest level of historical impact on Country Music and the broader music industry, and whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Halsey’s influence, leadership, and unwavering commitment to artists and live music exemplify the spirit of this honor, underscoring his lasting contributions to Country Music and the touring community.

The night also delivered a surprise moment, as Urban was presented with CMA’s Founding President’s Award (In Honor of Connie B. Gay). Established in 1963 as the first honor created by the CMA Board of Directors, the award, named for legendary founder and first CMA President Connie B. Gay, has been given to icons such as Tex Ritter, Roy Acuff, Johnny Cash, and Charlie Daniels. The honor recognizes individuals outside the CMA Board who have made an extraordinary impact on the organization. A passionate supporter of the CMA Foundation, Urban has played a hands-on role in advancing music education, serving as the first national ambassador for the CMA Foundation. His commitment also extends to the stage, where he has become a familiar presence at CMA events, including hosting the CMA Touring Awards year over year.

The night capped off a celebration filled with appreciation and admiration for the people who power the touring industry and continue to shape the future of Country Music.

Now in its third year, the CMA Touring Mentorship Program is already underway, connecting early-career touring professionals with experienced leaders across the industry, while giving seasoned professionals the opportunity to invest in the next generation. The program includes seven specialty tracks: Tour Management, Band Leader/Musician, Production Management, FOH Engineering, Monitor Engineering, Lighting Direction/Design and an introductory Touring 101 track. To stay in the loop on all things CMA Touring Mentorship Program, visit cmamember.com/touring-mentorship.

Winners in 20 CMA Touring Awards categories were determined by current professional voting members of CMA in the Affiliated, Artist, Composer, Entertainment Services, Musician, Personal Manager, Record Company, Talent Agent, Advertising/Marketing/Communications, Venue, Talent Buyer/Promoter and Touring Personnel categories of membership. Nominees were based on shows originating between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025. All balloting is tabulated by the professional services organization, Deloitte.

The 2025 CMA Touring Awards winners are as follows:

CATEGORY 1 – CREW OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson’s “Whirlwind World Tour” Crew

CATEGORY 2 – BACKLINE TECHNICIAN OF THE YEAR

Dalton Ray Brown – Lainey Wilson

CATEGORY 3 – BUSINESS MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Jen Conger– Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy

CATEGORY 4 – COACH/TRUCK DRIVER OF THE YEAR

Caleb Garrett – Luke Bryan

CATEGORY 5 – FOH (FRONT OF HOUSE) ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Ryan Dell – Lainey Wilson

CATEGORY 6 – LIGHTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Zac Coren – Morgan Wallen

CATEGORY 7 – MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Kerri Edwards – KP Entertainment

CATEGORY 8 – MONITOR ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Curt Armstead – Lainey Wilson

CATEGORY 9 – PRODUCTION MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Chad Guy – Morgan Wallen

CATEGORY 10 – PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR

Olivia Hanceri – OH Creative

CATEGORY 11 – STAGE MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Allison Noah – Carly Pearce/Lainey Wilson

CATEGORY 12 – SUPPORT SERVICES COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Clair Global – Nashville, TN

CATEGORY 13 – TALENT AGENT OF THE YEAR

Becky Gardenhire – WME

CATEGORY 14 – TALENT BUYER/PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Ed Warm – Joe’s Bar

CATEGORY 15 – TOUR MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Meg Miller – Lainey Wilson

CATEGORY 16 – TOURING MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Kurt Ozan – Luke Combs

CATEGORY 17 – TOUR VIDEOGRAPHER/PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

Catherine Powell – Kelsea Ballerini

CATEGORY 18 – TOUR VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Dave Bergfeld – Lainey Wilson

CATEGORY 19 – VENUE OF THE YEAR

The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN

CATEGORY 20 – UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR

Diana “Lemonade” McBride – Grand Ole Opry