Concord Label Group Enters Strategic Partnership With Lito Music

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Concord, the world’s leading independent music company, announced today that it has partnered with Lito MC Cassidy’s Lito Music. The partnership marks a strategic step in the company’s continued expansion into the global Latin music market and a commitment to invest at the highest levels in the genre’s future.

Lito, of the iconic duo Lito & Polaco, is a foundational figure in the rise of the Latin urban movement. With a career spanning over 30 years in the Latin industry, he helped define the early sound and cultural framework of reggaeton, influencing generations of artists and contributing to projects recognized at the highest levels.

The strategic partnership will leverage Concord’s global teams and capabilities alongside Lito’s vision and expertise. The focus will be on building a culturally driven, globally competitive label that prioritizes high-level execution, strategic artist development, and long-term value creation across the roster.

“This partnership reflects where I am today,” said Lito MC Cassidy. “It’s about using my experience as an artist to develop new talent the right way, while continuing to work with established artists to grow global stars and take them further into the mainstream.”

“This venture is a strong example of how Concord approaches growth: by partnering with proven cultural leaders and giving them the support, resources and global infrastructure to build something lasting,” said Tom Becci, Chief Executive, Concord Label Group. “Lito brings credibility, creative instinct, and a deep connection to the culture, and together we’re building a label designed to develop new talent, support breakthrough releases, and expand Concord’s presence across Latin music in a meaningful way.”

Backed by Concord’s significant global investment and infrastructure, the collaboration is designed to deliver world-class execution for artists while preserving the cultural integrity of their music. This deal represents a major milestone for both parties and signals a long-term commitment to investing in Latin music at the frontline level. Initial artist signings and releases are expected to be announced in the near future.