Darius Rucker Raises $1.1M For St. Jude With Annual ‘Darius And Friends’ Event

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-GRAMMY Award winner Darius Rucker hosted a sold-out Ryman Auditorium on June 1 for his 17th annual “Darius and Friends” benefit concert, raising $1.1 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. The fundraising total now exceeds $6.2 million, supporting St. Jude’s mission to ensure families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

The event weekend also included a kickoff concert on May 31, headlined by Walker Hayes, and a celebrity golf tournament on June 2.

This year’s concert featured performances from Rucker alongside Jason Aldean, Lauren Alaina, Carter Faith, Randy Houser, and Mark Wills.

“Every year it amazes me how quick my friends are to say ‘yes’ to joining us here at the Ryman – and then you guys sell out the show without even knowing who’s going to come sing with us,” said Rucker. “It’s incredible. I can’t thank everyone enough for the generosity and the eagerness to come out and support the wonderful work St. Jude is doing.”

Fundraising began early in the night with a live auction, where a guitar signed by all performers sold for $20,000. Additional auction items and premium experiences kept the momentum going throughout the evening.

The crowd remained energized from start to finish as Rucker performed his hits and welcomed guest artists to the stage. Highlights included Carter Faith’s performance and country remix of Britney Spears’ “Oops!… I Did It Again,” Mark Wills’ rendition of “Dixieland Delight,” and a Johnny & June classic duet of “Jackson” with Lauren Alaina.

Randy Houser delivered one of the night’s standout moments with “Tulsa Time” and “Like A Cowboy,” earning a major ovation. Rucker joked afterward, “I know I can sing… But there’s only been four people I’ve ever been jealous of in my life: Luther Vandross, Steve Perry, Chris Stapleton and Randy Fucking Houser.”