Larry Delaney, Voice Of Canadian Country Music, Dies At 83

OTTAWA, ON (CelebrityAccess) Yesterday (June 4th), Canada’s country music community woke up to a sad posting from veteran Ottawa-based writer and publisher Larry Delaney on Facebook that read, “It’s time for me to say goodbye, my friends. I want to thank you for your many years of friendship. You have all had a very special place in my life. Thank you. Larry.”

Tributes then quickly began to flood the Facebook following Delaney’s passing at the age of 83.

Larry and his wife, Joanne, helped establish the Ottawa-based Capital Country News in 1980 with founder Neville Wells. In 1982, the publication was renamed Country Music News (CMN), and Larry became the full-time editor and publisher.

Country Music News became recognized as The Voice of Country Music in Canada. Many of Canada’s emerging country music stars, including Shania Twain (featured as Eileen Twain – her real name – in 1983), Terri Clark, Paul Brandt, Charlie Major, Blue Rodeo, and Michelle Wright, received their earliest media coverage in the publication also noted for providing pivotal historical references and data on Canadian country music.

After publishing 383 monthly issues, CMN ceased publication in March 2012. Larry, however, continued providing background stories on Canadian country artists in varied places, including for the National Music Centre at Studio Bell in Calgary and regular blog postings online. Larry also posted over 30,000 photos on Facebook promoting Canadian country music performers.

In recognition of his industry value, Larry was an 11-time recipient of the Canadian Country Music Association’s (CCMA) Country Music Person of the Year award, and he was recognized in 1996 as the first recipient of the CCMA’s Stan Klees’ Hall of Honour Builder Award.

“No one has supported, encouraged, or elevated this business the way Larry has,” wrote Canadian broadcaster Randy Owen. “No one knew the business or the people in it like Larry. His influence on Canadian country music is truly immeasurable. Larry’s journey began as a fan, and evolved into him becoming Canadian country music’s biggest and strongest advocate. Like Larry himself, Country Music News was indispensable to anyone in the industry,” says Owens. “I relied on CMN at every radio station I worked at. Larry promoted Canadian country artists more than any single person, noting the comings and goings of Canada’s biggest stars right down to the local newcomer.”

“Larry was a major part of the industry for as long as I can remember,” wrote Joe Wood, head of RDR Music Group, inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame last year. “He was a voice for us all.”

“To me, Larry possessed the true spirit of country music,” wrote legendary Canadian country singer Carroll Baker. “Thank you, Larry, for all that you did, and thank you for our friendship. You had a heart filled with kindness, and you were such a generous soul. We will have something in common that happened in our lives, and I shall cherish it always. You shall live on forever in the words you wrote in Country Music News, and in the memories you shared with all of us through your Facebook posts. Larry, thank you for keeping Canadian country music honest and alive. Your integrity will be a reminder of how we all should try to live. Thank you, and I shall cherish our many emails.”

“When the country music business started gaining a little interest in Canada, it was a very fragile thing,” wrote UK-born Canadian country music promotion and publicist Anya Wilson, a former contributor to CMN. “Larry, Joanne, and the magazine massively helped to develop this, and helped it to thrive. No one gave a voice to as many of our up-and-coming independent artists. Also, their constant support of our legends and current artists is so appreciated. I remember with fondness that the publication’s ‘ Home and Abroad’ journalist, Larry, allowed me to do the lead article/cover story on Blue Rodeo to embrace new styles of country music. It was a Christmas issue, and our dear friend Denise Grant shot a cover with Greg and Jim standing in front of a decorated Christmas tree, handing each other a gift. This issue became a collector’s item. There were many adventurous moments like this, which I treasure which allowed a largely traditional type of readership to be introduced to newer, more contemporary artists. A huge THANK YOU to Larry for being a stickler for keeping it real and correcting any inaccurate info that came across your path to make sure the record and facts were honored. With an onslaught of misinformation and now with A1, the truth has become a difficult luxury to maintain, so we all owe you a debt of gratitude to Larry, who made a huge difference.”

Larry had dire health issues since being diagnosed with blood cancer in 2020, and earlier this year, he received a pacemaker implant, which prevented him from attending a ceremony to receive his CMA Ontario Impact Award in May.

His love of country music began at 12 years old, listening to Ottawa’s CKBY-AM when he’d tune into a noon-hour show with Bob King and the Happy Wanderers. Also in 1957, he saw Elvis Presley perform at the historic Ottawa Auditorium. Although Larry liked rock and roll artists like Elvis, Buddy Holly and the Crickets, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Ricky Nelson, he was more drawn to songwriters of the era, and over the years, he amassed an impressive collection of country recordings – in all 15,000 vinyl LPs and 10,000 CDs.

Although born in nearby Vanier, Larry’s family moved to Ottawa when he was 10, and he has lived in the same 136-year-old house on Crichton Street since marrying Joanne (Bonell) on August 1, 1964. After a 26-year career with the city of Ottawa’s finance department, Larry started working from home a few years after the first edition of Capital Country News was released.

Larry’s early interest in country music was, in fact, unsurprising because Canada has long been a significant market and talent hotbed for country music.

Country music was first introduced to Canadian audiences by shows on WBAP, Fort Worth (beginning in 1923), WLS, Chicago (“WLS Barn Dance” 1924), and WSM, Nashville (“Grand Ole Opry” 1925), as well as via influential WWVA, Wheeling, West Virginia (1933).

Country music was first presented on Canadian radio beginning with George Wade and His Cornhuskers on CFRB in Toronto in 1928, and with Don Messer on CFBO, Saint John, New Brunswick in 1929.

Among the leading Canadian country acts in the ‘50s and ‘60s, catching Larry’s attention, were Hank Snow, Myrna Lorrie, Gary Buck, Johnny Burke, Bob King, Jerry Palmer, Hank Smith, Stu Phillips, Stompin’ Tom Connors, Jimmy Arthur Ordge, Ray Griff, Dallas Harms, and R. Harlan Smith.

Larry later followed such beloved Canadian artists as Anne Murray, the Mercey Brothers, Ronnie Prophet, Carroll Baker, Dallas Harms, Terry Carisse, Eddie Eastman, the Family Brown, Gary Fjellgaard, George Fox, k.d. lang, Charlie Major, Prairie Oyster, Michelle Wright, Paul Brandt, the Rankins, George Canyon, the Roadhammers, Dean Brody, and, more recently, Dallas Smith, the Reklaws, Jade Eagleson, Lindsay Ell, and Jess Moskaluke.

In an article written by John Leefe for the Historical Society of Ottawa and published earlier this year, Larry was quoted as saying, “Bury me with my old records. It’ll be my vinyl resting place.”

Larry leaves behind his wife, Joanne, and their two children, Kenni-Jo and Kirk.

RIP