Lead Belly Estate Files Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Song Rights

TENNESSEE (CelebrityAccess) – The estate of blues pioneer Lead Belly has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against a group of music publishers, alleging they continued to profit from his songs without proper authorization.

According to reports, the lawsuit was filed in May 2026 in a U.S. District Court in Tennessee by the trust that manages the late musician’s estate.

The case centers on 49 compositions written or associated with Lead Belly, whose real name was Huddie Ledbetter. The estate claims that several publishers, including The Richmond Organization and affiliated companies, continued to exploit the songs despite copyright termination notices that were served years earlier.

According to Music Business Worldwide’s report of the complaint, those termination notices were issued between 2013 and 2014 under provisions in U.S. copyright law that allow heirs to reclaim rights to older works. These notices officially took effect between 2015 and 2016, meaning the estate believes it regained control over the songs at that time.

Despite this, the estate alleges that the publishers continued to use the material and failed to fully compensate the rightful owners. According to findings cited in the lawsuit, an audit of company records uncovered more than $289,000 in royalties that were allegedly underpaid or improperly retained.

Lead Belly, who died in 1949, is considered one of the most influential figures in American blues and folk music. His catalog includes classic songs such as “Goodnight, Irene” and “Midnight Special,” which have been covered and performed by generations of artists.

According to industry coverage, the lawsuit reflects a broader issue in music publishing, especially involving legacy artists whose work was licensed under older contracts. The estate claims that ongoing use of these compositions without proper payment amounts to copyright infringement and unjust enrichment.

As of now, the publishers named in the lawsuit have not publicly responded, and the case remains ongoing in federal court.