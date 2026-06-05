M.I.A. Sues Kid Cudi, Claims He Directed Live Nation to Fire Her From Tour

CALIFORNIA (CelebrityAccess) – British artist M.I.A. has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Kid Cudi, claiming he caused her removal from his tour by instructing promoter Live Nation to fire her.

According to court filings and multiple reports, M.I.A. filed the lawsuit in California on May 29, seeking more than $2.8 million in damages after she was removed from Kid Cudi’s “Rebel Ragers” tour.

The lawsuit alleges that Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, “directed” Live Nation to terminate her from the tour, leading to what she describes as a breach of her contract. According to the complaint, M.I.A. had an agreement with Live Nation that guaranteed her approximately $2.8 million, with “sole and exclusive creative control” over her performances.

Her legal team claims the firing caused Live Nation to break that agreement, resulting in lost income, including performance fees, merchandise revenue, and VIP package earnings.

M.I.A. also argues that her removal was not justified and instead was done for publicity. In the complaint, her attorneys wrote, “M.I.A. was terminated to generate publicity for the Tour, which has struggled with ticket sales.”

The dispute follows a controversial performance in Dallas in early May, where M.I.A. made political remarks on stage that reportedly drew backlash from some fans. Kid Cudi later announced that she would no longer be part of the tour, saying he had received complaints from fans upset by her remarks and that he would not allow “offensive” statements at his shows.

In her lawsuit, M.I.A. disputes that explanation and says Kid Cudi’s public statements were “riddled with falsehoods.” She claims his actions damaged her reputation and interfered with her business opportunities.

Live Nation is not listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, but the case centers on whether Kid Cudi’s alleged direction led the company to breach its agreement with the artist.

As of now, Kid Cudi has not publicly responded to the legal claims, and the case remains ongoing.