MC2 Live Expands Promoter Team With Marco Belotti

MILAN, IT (vip-booking) – Italian live entertainment company MC2Live has expanded its promoters team with the appointment of Marco Belotti, who joins the company at its Milan offices.

Belotti joins MC2Live from All Things Live Italia, where he worked on the development and promotion of a range of international and crossover artists. His previous projects have included artists such as Laufey, Central Cee, Yung Lean, Bleachers, L’Impératrice, Saint Levant, Apashe, Mura Masa and 2hollis.

According to MC2Live, the appointment forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion strategy in the Italian and European live entertainment markets, with a growing focus on contemporary and internationally oriented projects.

Andrea Pieroni, CEO of MC2Live, said: “I’m very happy to welcome Marco to our team. Over the last few years he has shown great artistic sensibility, vision and the ability to work on modern and international projects. His addition further strengthens MC2Live’s growth and confirms our willingness to keep expanding into new directions, while always maintaining the highest standards in the work we do with artists, management and agents.”

Marco Belotti added: “I’m very excited to join a company like MC2Live. Becoming part of a solid structure with an international vision, and part of an important group such as DEAG, represents a great opportunity for growth. I believe this will allow us to provide even stronger and more structured support to artists and their teams, while continuing to develop ambitious projects within the Italian and international market.”

Founded in 2000, MC2Live is one of Italy’s leading concert promoters and event organisers. The company promotes international and domestic artists across a wide range of genres and has been part of German live entertainment group DEAG since 2019.