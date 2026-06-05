MOBO Awards Founder and Cultural Pioneer Kanya King Dies at 57

UK (CelebrityAccess) – Kanya King, the founder of the MOBO (Music of Black Origin) Awards and a driving force behind the recognition of Black music in the United Kingdom, has died at the age of 57.

According to statements from the MOBO Organization, King passed away on June 3, 2026, after what was described as a “courageous and characteristically determined battle with colon cancer.” She was surrounded by family, close friends, and loved ones at the time of her death.

Born on February 12, 1969, in Kilburn, north London, King rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most influential figures in British music culture. She founded the MOBO Awards in 1996 to highlight and celebrate music of Black origin, at a time when many artists were overlooked by mainstream institutions. According to reports, she remortgaged her home to fund the first ceremony after being told there was little demand for such an event.

Her determination paid off. The MOBO Awards grew into a major cultural institution, recognizing artists across genres including hip-hop, R&B, reggae, grime, and Afrobeats. Over the decades, the platform helped elevate performers such as Stormzy, Amy Winehouse, Sade, and Central Cee, bringing wider recognition to Black music in the UK and beyond.

Despite being diagnosed with advanced colon cancer, King remained active in her work. She attended events and continued advocating for artists, showing what many described as resilience and determination.

Her contributions were widely recognized during her lifetime. King was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1999 and later promoted to Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2018 for her services to music and culture.

King leaves behind a legacy that changed the direction of British music. Through the MOBO Awards, she created opportunities for generations of artists and helped bring diverse sounds into the mainstream.

Her words, shared during a later appearance, reflect her approach to life and work: “I never allowed someone to define my limits. Not in life. Not in business.”

RIP