Musicians Union Sues UMG and WMG Over AI Licensing Deals

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The American Federation of Musicians (AFM) has filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) and Warner Music Group (WMG), alleging the major labels failed to compensate union musicians whose recordings were licensed as part of recent artificial intelligence (AI) agreements involving music-generation platforms Suno and Udio.

According to court filings first reported by Billboard and confirmed by Reuters, the AFM claims the labels violated their collective bargaining agreement by allowing recordings featuring union musicians to be used in AI training arrangements without providing payment, credit, or sufficient information about which recordings were included. The lawsuit was filed on June 5 in federal court in Manhattan.

In the complaint, the union stated that the labels licensed recordings featuring AFM musicians to AI companies “without compensation or credit” and allegedly failed to identify which musicians’ performances were being used. The union further argued that while the labels secured new revenue streams through AI licensing agreements, the performers whose work helped create those recordings were excluded from the financial benefits.

The dispute stems from a series of high-profile copyright battles launched in 2024, when UMG, WMG, and Sony Music Entertainment (SME) sued AI music generators Suno and Udio, alleging the companies had trained their systems on copyrighted recordings without authorization. Since then, WMG and UMG have reached settlement agreements with Udio, while WMG also settled with Suno. UMG’s case against Suno remains ongoing, and SME has not announced settlements with either company.

AFM contends those settlements and subsequent licensing arrangements created what the union describes as a “new use” of recorded performances under its labor agreements, triggering compensation obligations for musicians. The union is seeking monetary damages and additional information regarding which recordings were included in the AI training programs.

The lawsuit adds another layer to the music industry’s ongoing debate over generative AI, artist rights, and compensation. While major labels have increasingly pursued licensing agreements with AI developers, musicians’ organizations and performer advocates have raised concerns about how artists and session players will be compensated when their work is used to train new technologies.

Representatives for all involved had not publicly commented on the lawsuit at the time of publication.