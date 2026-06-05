Role Model Launches New Era And Upcoming Album

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Role Model is officially kicking off a new era with a brand-new single and a full album rollout that’s already getting a lot of attention.

The singer has released his new track, “High Hopes 3000,” which serves as the lead single for his upcoming third studio album. The song marks the first full taste of his next chapter, blending his signature pop style with a more conceptual storytelling approach. The track also comes with an official music video that introduces fans to the world he’s building around this project.

Alongside the single, Role Model has confirmed his next album, Chuck Timely & The Hourglass, which is set to arrive on August 7 via Interscope Records. The project leans into a narrative concept centered on a fictional character named Chuck Timely, a time-traveling figure who reflects themes of love, isolation, and the pressure of growing up and figuring life out in real time.

The rollout has been intentionally mysterious, with teasers, character-driven storytelling, and social media clues building anticipation ahead of release. “High Hopes 3000” is the first official glimpse into that universe, setting the tone for what fans can expect from the full album this summer.

With the album landing in early August and the single already out, Role Model is stepping into what looks like one of his most ambitious projects yet, blending pop songwriting with a cinematic concept that stretches beyond the music itself.

I am here for it, and you should be too.