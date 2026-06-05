Sabrina Carpenter Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker After Scary Home Incidents

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker following a series of troubling incidents at her Los Angeles home.

According to court documents and multiple reports, the order was issued in early June 2026 after Carpenter accused a 31-year-old man, identified as William Applegate, of repeatedly showing up uninvited and attempting to enter her property.

Carpenter said the situation escalated over several weeks. According to her filing, the alleged behavior began around April 20 and intensified in late May, when the man appeared at her home multiple times.

One of the most serious incidents occurred on May 23. According to Carpenter’s statement, the man allegedly trespassed onto a neighboring property to bypass security fencing before approaching her front door and trying to force it open. In court documents, Carpenter described the moment, writing that he “forcefully pushed down” on her door handle and refused to leave, even after security confronted him.

Police eventually responded and arrested the suspect on suspicion of trespassing. However, according to the filing, he returned to the area less than 24 hours later and then again the following day, raising further safety concerns.

Carpenter said the repeated incidents caused serious fear. In her court declaration, she stated, “His pattern of stalking, trespassing, and surveillance has caused me severe and ongoing emotional distress, and I am in fear of what he may do if he is not restrained by this Court.”

According to legal filings, the restraining order requires the man to stay at least 100 yards away from Carpenter, her home, her workplace, and her vehicle. The order also extends protection to her sister and others living with her.

A follow-up court hearing is scheduled for mid-June to determine whether the temporary restraining order will be extended or made permanent.

The case highlights ongoing concerns around celebrity safety, as public figures continue to face risks from obsessive behavior and unwanted intrusions.