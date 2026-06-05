Soraib El Jelali Named New Head of A&R For WCM Benelux

AMSTERDAM (CelebrityAccess) – Soraib el Jelali has been appointed as Head of A&R, Benelux for Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the global music publishing arm of Warner Music Group (WMG). In this strategic role, he will lead the publisher’s talent discovery and development efforts across the region. He will be based out of WMG’s Amsterdam offices, and will report to Niels Walboomers, President, Publishing, Benelux and Recorded Music, Central Europe, WMG.

Soraib is tasked with expanding WCM’s domestic roster, while championing cross-border collaboration, creating new avenues for Benelux-based songwriters and producers to work with international talent.

He first joined WMG in 2023 as Head of A&R at Atlantic Records Benelux, following a distinguished career which saw him hold A&R roles at Sony Music Publishing and TRIFECTA amongst others. An entrepreneur at heart, el Jelali began his music industry career in artist management, booking and event organisation, before co-founding the independent label Khoya Records in 2018.

During his tenure at Atlantic Records, he was instrumental in the success of chart-topping artists such as Antoon, Kaya Imani, SMIB, Trobi,and the Diamond-certified Roxy Dekker, while also helping to drive the continued development of the culturally rich urban scene in the Benelux countries.

Soraib el Jelali, Head of A&R, WCM Benelux, comments: “I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity and would like to thank Niels [Walboomers] and Guy [Moot] for their trust and belief in me. I’d also like to give a shout out to all of the artists and teams I worked with at Atlantic. I’m immensely proud of everything we achieved together. I’m very excited to return to the world of publishing, and can’t wait to get started with the incredible roster and talented A&R team at Warner Chappell. Together, we’ll continue to build a bright future for our songwriters and create meaningful opportunities and successes in the years ahead!”

Niels Walboomers, President, Publishing, Benelux, and Recorded Music, Central Europe, WMG, adds: “I’d like to congratulate Soraib on his well-deserved appointment. Soraib balances an innate creative spirit with an intuitive understanding of the Benelux music landscape and proven track record of nurturing talent. I’ve full confidence that he’s the ideal leader to spearhead our A&R strategy, unlocking new opportunities and driving a prosperous future for our songwriters.”