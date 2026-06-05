Taylor Swift Releases Original Song For ‘Toy Story 5’ Soundtrack

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Taylor Swift has released a new original song for Disney and Pixar’s upcoming film Toy Story 5, marking a major crossover between pop music and one of animation’s biggest franchises.

The song is titled “I Knew It, I Knew You” and was officially released today, June 5, 2026. The track will appear on the film’s soundtrack once released. Swift confirmed her involvement earlier in the week after weeks of fan speculation fueled by cryptic clues online. According to her announcement, she had “always dreamed” of writing for the Toy Story characters and said she wrote the song shortly after seeing an early version of the film.

The song is inspired by Jessie, the cowgirl character from the franchise. According to Disney, the track follows Jessie’s storyline and reflects her emotional journey in the new film.

Swift worked on the record with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. The song is described as a return to her country roots, blending elements of country and pop—similar to the style that launched her career.

In a message shared with fans, Swift said, “Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time,” adding that creating music for Jessie “felt like second nature.”

The collaboration had been kept largely secret. According to reports, even members of the film’s production team worked to keep the song hidden ahead of its release. Toy Story 5 is set to be released in theaters on June 19, with Swift’s song expected to play a key role in the film’s emotional arc.