AI Music Startup Suno Raises $400 Million at $5.4 Billion Valuation

CAMBRIDGE, MA (CelebrityAccess) – AI music company Suno has raised approximately $400 million in a new funding round, pushing its valuation to $5.4 billion. According to industry reports, the funding came through a Series D round announced in early June 2026, marking a major jump in the company’s value.

The latest valuation more than doubles Suno’s previous $2.45 billion valuation reached in late 2025, highlighting strong investor confidence in AI-driven music tools.

The round was led by Bond Capital, with additional backing from firms including IVP, Forerunner, Union Square Ventures, Alkeon, and Quiet. Existing investors such as Matrix, Lightspeed, Menlo Ventures, and Schroders Capital also participated.

Suno said the new capital will be used to expand its platform, develop new AI music products, and support broader growth.

According to company statements, the platform allows users to generate full songs using artificial intelligence, and it is already being used by both professional creators and everyday users.

Despite its rapid growth, the company remains involved in ongoing legal disputes with major music companies over copyright issues related to how its AI models were trained.