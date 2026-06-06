U.S. Appeals Court Overturns 2 Live Crew Copyright Victory

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – A U.S. federal appeals court has overturned a prior ruling that allowed members of 2 Live Crew to regain control of part of their music catalog.

According to court documents and multiple reports, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit reversed a 2024 jury verdict that had given the group rights to five of its early albums.

The decision means the copyrights to those recordings will remain with Lil’ Joe Records, the label that acquired the group’s masters decades ago.

At the center of the case was copyright law’s “termination right,” which allows artists to reclaim ownership of works after a period of time. However, the court ruled that the group could not legally invoke that provision in this situation.

According to the ruling, one member’s past bankruptcy played a key role. The court stated that “a debtor has no right to control property of the estate while it remains property of the estate,” meaning that his share of termination rights could not be used.

Because a majority of the group could not properly exercise those rights, the court found the termination attempt invalid.

The decision reverses the group’s earlier legal win and sends the case back for further proceedings, marking a significant setback in their long-running fight to reclaim ownership of their recordings.