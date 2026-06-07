REPORT: Garth Brooks Exploring Potential Music Catalog Sale, No Deal Confirmed

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music superstar Garth Brooks is reportedly exploring the possibility of selling his music catalog, though no deal has been confirmed as of now.

According to multiple reports citing sources familiar with the matter, Brooks has been in discussions about a potential sale that could include both his songwriting (publishing) rights and his recorded music catalog.

The potential deal could be historic in scale. According to The Wall Street Journal report referenced by several outlets, the catalog has been valued between roughly $1 billion and more than $2 billion, which would make it one of the largest music catalog sales ever if completed.

As of now, however, there is no confirmed agreement. Reports consistently note that Brooks is only exploring his options and speaking with potential investors. No buyers have been publicly identified, and no formal sale has been announced. In addition, Brooks himself has not publicly confirmed the reports.

The reported interest in a sale comes after decades of Brooks maintaining tight control over his music rights. He is known for limiting access to his catalog, including avoiding major streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music and instead partnering exclusively with Amazon Music for streaming distribution since 2016.

Brooks’ catalog is considered one of the most valuable in the industry due to his record-breaking career. According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) he is the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history, with more than 200 million albums sold.

A deal involving Brooks would likely rank among the biggest ever. For now, the situation remains in the exploratory stage. Until an official announcement is made, the reported catalog sale should be viewed as ongoing discussions rather than a finalized deal.