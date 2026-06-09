Chordal Expands Global Licensing Partner Network With 21 New Music Companies

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Chordal, the leading innovator in music rights technology that last year announced partnerships with Kobalt Music and TikTok, today announced a significant wave of new international rightsholder partners joining its platform. Among the latest to come aboard are Warp (UK), Believe Publishing (UK), 3000 Years (UK), AMF Publishing (UK), Material Music (UK), Aura (UK), Bohemia Records (Ireland), Colorburst Records (Germany), German Bulldozer (Germany), Springstoff (Germany), Loudkult (Sweden), Heard & Seen (New Zealand), Mhodi Music Company (Italy), Lyst Publishing (Greece), and Hoopr (India), as well as In Real Life, Vel Records, FRSH SONX, Waxploitation, Good Time Records, Freedom Music Group from the US. Together, these partners represent a wide spectrum of cutting-edge, independent, and global talent across the music industry, now connected to Chordal’s growing network.

This announcement underscores Chordal’s accelerating global growth and its broader vision to build a truly borderless sync licensing ecosystem. As demand for streamlined music rights solutions expands across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other key markets, Chordal is scaling its infrastructure to support rightsholders and content platforms operating internationally. Just as importantly, the company is enabling brands, entertainment companies, and digital platforms around the world to access pre-cleared music through a unified, technology-driven framework, reducing territorial complexity and unlocking faster deal execution across markets.

With these new partnerships and the continued rollout of its patent-pending pre-clearance licensing system, InstantClear™, Chordal is strengthening its role as a global licensing transactions layer. The latest companies using Chordal join a growing list of signings, including Nettwerk Music Group, Futures/Neon Gold, [PIAS], Reservoir Media, Primary Wave, Wixen Publishing, Believe, Marathon, Erased Tapes, and more.

The new signings also closely follow Chordal’s two biggest announcements to date. Last Summer, the company announced a partnership with Kobalt Music Publishing, marking the first time Kobalt has fully integrated with a third-party platform to power its global sync operations. Shortly following, Chordal announced a landmark multi-year deal with TikTok, integrating InstantClear™ into the platform’s Commercial Music Library to help artists, publishers, and labels monetize music more easily in branded content.

“We’re seeing significant demand from rightsholders outside of the U.S. who want better infrastructure to participate in the emerging global micro-licensing business,” said Grayson Sanders, CEO of Chordal. “Expanding our international partner base has enabled us to connect more dots between co-rights holders to provide fully clearable music to our licensee network – independent publishers and labels in every market are now gaining equal access to scalable licensing opportunities.”