Icon Concerts Merge With MagicSpace Entertainment To Create Icon Live

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – LiveCo, creator of the precedent-setting, sold-out SoFi Stadium show with comedians Gabriel Iglesias and Jo Koy, is dramatically broadening its entertainment footprint by merging Icon Concerts and MagicSpace Entertainment into ICON LIVE, a full-service entertainment brand and one of the largest independent promoters and producers of live events.

The innovative new multi-genre, live entertainment platform combines the concert-promotion capabilities of Icon with the touring-production expertise of MagicSpace Entertainment to create, produce, and promote concerts, comedy, theatrical tours and immersive live experiences worldwide.

As a driving force in comedy, Icon Concerts has propelled millions of ticket sales and been a catalyst behind the growth of many notable careers including Jimmy O Yang, Gary Owen, Jeff Dunham, Jo Koy and Gabriel Iglesias. MagicSpace Entertainment has presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits and sporting events worldwide, including “Hamilton,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Dancing with the Stars Live,” Robert Plant and Bob Dylan. Its productions include Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, A Magical Cirque Christmas and the “Gold Over America Tour” starring multiple gold medalist Simone Biles.

“Live entertainment continues to evolve toward experience-driven, genre-fluid programming,” said Chuck Steedman, president and CEO of LiveCo. “By bringing Icon Concerts and MagicSpace together under the ICON LIVE banner, we are creating a more powerful and diversified platform that better reflects how audiences consume live experiences today — while positioning us to scale more effectively across the global marketplace.”

ICON LIVE will be led by industry veterans Paul Meloche (president), Mike Bernal (executive vice president of booking and production), Kristy Maple (executive vice president of marketing and ticketing) and Dave Stinson (executive vice president of operations), who bring together decades of experience across touring, production and live entertainment. Recently announced Icon executive vice president of global touring Jesse Stoll is also a key part of the management team.

Meloche said, “ICON LIVE can offer broader artist relationships, an expanded touring footprint and diversified revenue streams. It gives us the opportunity to develop and own touring productions while also promoting leading artists and entertainers.”