Primary Wave Music Partners With Grammy Winning Mexican Music Icons Intocable

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Primary Wave Music, the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world, has announced today its partnership with the Grammy-winning, genre-defining, and legendary Mexican Music powerhouse Intocable. Terms of the deal will see the publisher partner with the critically acclaimed band on their music catalog, as well as their name, image, and likeness. Terms of the partnership will also give the band access to Primary Wave’s marketing team and publishing infrastructure, which includes digital strategy, licensing, sync opportunities, and film and TV production.

Formed in the early 1990s, Intocable has sold more than 4 million albums, has sold out arenas throughout the Americas, is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and has seen 15 of its albums shoot straight to the number one slot on Billboard’s Regional Mexican albums chart. With all of these incredible accolades, as well as two Grammy Awards, three Latin Grammy Awards, and two Billboard Regional Mexican Awards, Intocable is one of the most influential bands in Tejano and Norteño music.

Included in the deal are some of the band’s biggest hits from their incredible and acclaimed repertoire, which includes over 20 studio, live, and compilation albums. Songs include their most beloved and iconic tracks, including their number one singles “Fuerte No Soy,” “Mi Gusta Mi Vida,” “Sueña,” “Te Amo (Para Siempre),” “Si Me Duele, Qué Duela,” and “Un Poquito Tuyo.” Several of these recordings appear on the group’s two Grammy-winning albums, Intimamente and Classic, which won for Best Regional Mexican/Norteño Album both times. Intocable has achieved 21 number-one hits and an astounding 47 top-ten hits, solidifying them among the top artists in the charts’ history.

“We’re excited to partner with Primary Wave and begin this new chapter together,” said Ricky Muñoz. He continues, “Their vision, passion for music, and commitment to preserving artistic legacy make them the perfect team to help us continue expanding the reach of Intocable’s music for generations to come.”

Samantha Rhulen, Primary Wave’s SVP of Business & Legal Affairs, adds, “Primary Wave’s partnership with Intocable underscores the enduring value of culturally significant music. They are one of the most influential groups in Mexican music, and we’re excited to invest in their catalog, creating new opportunities for long-term global growth.”

Intocable was represented in the deal by Jeremy Rosen, Oscar Carrasco (manager), Diana Zapata (catalog manager), and Alex Hartnett (lawyer).